you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Apr 04, 2019 11:32 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lok Sabha poll tracker LIVE: Accompanied by Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi heads to file nomination

Keep track of latest developments in the run-up to the 2019 general elections.

highlights

  • Apr 04, 11:09 AM (IST)

    Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and other leaders of the party are set to hold a road show on their way to filing the nomination in Wayanad.

  • Apr 04, 11:05 AM (IST)

    Updates: Congress has announced that Babubhai Katara and Sherkhan Pathan will contest from Dahod and Bharuch in Gujarat. Earlier, reports had suggested that senior party leader Ahmed Patel was likely to be fielded from Bharuch.

  • Apr 04, 10:41 AM (IST)

    Updates: Hanuman Beniwal's RLP has reportedly joined hands with the BJP in Rajasthan. The party will contest from Nagaur.

  • Apr 04, 10:39 AM (IST)

    Rahul Gandhi is on his way to Wayanad from Kozhikode to file his nomination there. He is expected to be accompanied by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

  • Apr 04, 10:38 AM (IST)
  • Apr 04, 10:20 AM (IST)

    Politics and policy easing to hurt Indian rupee: Poll

    India's rupee is expected to reverse recent gains and weaken over the coming year, hurt by monetary policy easing, but the outcome of the Lok Sabha election and is also likely to be key driver of its direction, a Reuters poll has found.

    Read the full story here

  • Apr 04, 09:50 AM (IST)

    Union Minister Smriti Irani on Congress President Rahul Gandhi: He enjoyed a position of power for 15 years because of the support from Amethi, but now he is going to file nomination from elsewhere. This is an insult of Amethi and people here will not tolerate this.

  • Apr 04, 09:23 AM (IST)

    Dubbing the Narendra Modi government as 'fascist', leaders of the DMK-led "Secular Progressive Front" in Tamil Nadu said the time has come to oust it to save the nation and the people.

    Read the full story here

  • Apr 04, 08:19 AM (IST)

    Update: The Election Commission has seized Rs 377.51 crore cash, Rs 157 crore worth liquor, Rs 705 crore worth of drugs and Rs 312 crore worth precious metals till date.

  • Apr 04, 07:44 AM (IST)

    Rahul Gandhi to file nomination from Wayanad today; arrives in Kerala with Priyanka Gandhi

    Congress President Rahul Gandhi, who is contesting from the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in Kerala in addition to his traditional stronghold of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, will file his nomination around 11.30 am today.

    According to a PTI report, AICC General Secteray and Rahul Gandhi’s sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also arrived separately. She is expected to accompany him when he files his nomination.

  • Apr 03, 10:15 PM (IST)
  • Apr 03, 09:12 PM (IST)

    EC sends notice to Yogi Adityanath over 'Modi sena' remark

    Election Commission has sent notice to Yogi Adityanath over his remark on Indian Army as 'Modi sena', reports News18. The Commission has asked him to file a reply by April 5. 

  • Apr 03, 08:40 PM (IST)
  • Apr 03, 08:37 PM (IST)
  • Apr 03, 08:24 PM (IST)

    PM Modi: Our government is also building monuments across the country to project the contribution of our tribal heroes.

  • Apr 03, 08:22 PM (IST)

    PM Modi: In tune with our policy of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikaas, we have made an effort to empower the downtrodden, tribal, deprived, afflicted, exploited societies. 

  • Apr 03, 08:21 PM (IST)

    PM Modi: The NDA government has bought 15 times more pulses from Maharashtra than the Congress-NCP government.

  • Apr 03, 08:20 PM (IST)

    PM Modi: Working in tune with the spirit to be your 'chowkidaar', the MSP of 22 crops including Paddy and Tur has been fixed to 1.5 times the input cost. 

  • Apr 03, 08:17 PM (IST)

    PM Modi: Frustrated by the infighting and the desperate attempts to keep their families/dynasty in power, the Mahamilaavati parties have started attacking me. They don't have a problem with my name. They have a problem with the work that I have done.

  • Apr 03, 08:12 PM (IST)

    PM Modi: When our government is trying to punish the urban naxals who are instigating violence, the leaders of the Congress and the NCP stand with them.

    Now, the Congress has openly declared that if any of the urban naxals are caught doing anti-country work, it will not be a case of sedition. The Congress has decided to remove the law relating to treason. Should the law for treason be diluted?

  • Apr 03, 08:11 PM (IST)

    PM Modi addresses a rally in Gondia, Maharashtra

    PM Modi: The Congress manifesto is a manifesto for Pakistan's conspiracies. It is a manifesto to break the morale of the brave soldiers of the country. It is a manifesto of the 'tukde tukde gang'.

  • Apr 03, 07:26 PM (IST)
  • Apr 03, 07:26 PM (IST)
  • Apr 03, 07:18 PM (IST)

    BSP chief Mayawati hints at her prime ministerial ambition

    Hinting at her prime ministerial ambition, BSP chief Mayawati said on April 3 she would use the experience she has gained as UP chief minister to give the "best government" at the Centre "if we get an opportunity". She said she has been Uttar Pradesh chief minister four times.

    "I have a lot of experience. I will use that experience at the Centre and work for people's welfare," the Bahujan Samaj Party supremo said at a press conference here.

    Click here to read more

  • Apr 03, 07:10 PM (IST)
  • Apr 03, 06:42 PM (IST)

    Update: Actor Prakash Raj to contest as Independent from Bangalore Central. His party symbol, a whistle, has been approved by the Election Commission. 

  • Apr 03, 06:25 PM (IST)
  • Apr 03, 06:22 PM (IST)

    Update: Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RSLP) Chief and former Union Minister Upendra Kushwaha to contest from Karakat and Ujiarpur in Bihar

  • Apr 03, 06:18 PM (IST)
  • Apr 03, 05:44 PM (IST)

    BJP chief Amit Shah: If you choose Narendra Modi govt, in next 5 years we'll oust every single infiltrator from the country. Infiltrators are eating our country like termites. They want to change the demography of Jammu. As long as there's BJP govt, we won't let this happen.

