Lok Sabha polls: Fractured Opposition could help BJP in Haryana

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is hoping to gain from a fractured Opposition in Haryana in the Lok Sabha election.

As BJP governs both the state and the Centre, it is facing double anti-incumbency. The north Indian state will also head for assembly election later this year.

In 2014, months ahead of the Assembly election there, the BJP managed to reverse its fortunes. The saffron party won seven out of the 10 seats, up from none in 2009.

In the 2009 general election, Congress had bagged nine seats. However, in 2014, its tally fell to just one. The Indian National Lok Dal (NLD) won the remaining two seats.

In terms of vote share too, the Congress was placed behind the INLD. BJP won 34.8 percent of the votes. INLD and Congress secured 24.4 percent and 23 percent votes, respectively.

AAP, which was making its debut in the state, failed to win a single seat despite securing 4.3 percent of the votes.

According to a January opinion survey by India Today-Axis My India, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar enjoys 35 percent popularity in the state, significantly lower than some of his other counterparts.

Reports suggest that unemployment, law and order and rising crime against women are some of the major issues in the state. Questions have also been raised about the Khattar-led government’s performance.

Despite this, the BJP has been optimistic about its prospects due to the fractured Opposition.

The three main opposition parties — Congress, AAP and the INLD — have not forged any alliance among themselves.

The AAP tied up with the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) after its talks with the Congress failed. The Congress and INLD will contest all 10 seats each, just like the BJP.

With the Index of Opposition Unity (IOU) very low, the BJP is optimistic about its prospects.

The India TV-CNX opinion poll released before the first phase of election suggest that the BJP could win nine seats while the Congress would pick up one.

The BJP had won Ambala, Bhiwani-Mahendragarh, Faridabad, Gurgaon, Karnal, Kurukshetra and Sonipat with large margins. A united opposition could have sliced the margin significantly in each of these seats. Bhiwani-Mahendragarh is also one of India’s bellwether seats.

Haryana will vote in a single phase on May 12.