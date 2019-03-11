App
Last Updated : Mar 11, 2019 10:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lok Sabha polls: Facebook planning a 'war room' in Delhi to counter fake news

Facebook's war room in India is likely to be based on its original war room in the US

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Facebook's election war room at its Menlo Park office (Image: Facebook)

Whatsapp

Facebook will be starting an operations centre in Delhi to prevent the spread of fake news on its platform during the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, according to a report by Mint.

The social media giant’s Delhi operations centre will coordinate with its offices at Menlo Park, US; Dublin, Ireland and Singapore to monitor election content round the clock, the report added.

Facebook is aiming to engage with the Election Commission of India (EC) to help ensure the general elections are safe from abuse and misinformation on its platform.

Operations at its India centre is expected to be modelled on its US hub. Multiple cross-functional teams will look at various aspects of the platform including content. Some teams will work closely with the EC, the report cites Shivnath Thukral, Director, Public Policy, India and South Asia, Facebook as saying.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

The 'war room' in the US was built ahead of the mid-term elections there and for the Brazil elections.

The control centre was part of Facebook’s efforts to block the spread of misinformation on this platform.

While announcing the election schedule on March 10, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora said social media platforms will deploy 'appropriate fact checkers' to scan fake news and use of abusive language.

Facebook had in February expanded its fact-checking network in India, taking the number of partners to seven. It said it was toughening rules governing political advertisements in India to create more transparency.

The Mark Zuckerberg-led company has been under pressure to crack down on fake news on its platform. In February, a parliamentary panel had summoned representatives of Facebook, its messaging service WhatsApp and photo-sharing app Instagram to appear before it and discuss how to safeguard citizens’ rights on social media.

Also read: Opinion | Increasing scrutiny on social media platforms won’t resolve India’s fake news problem

Ahead of the Assembly polls in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Rajasthan and Telangana in November-December 2018, it was reported that Facebook was planning to deploy a task force of specialists to help monitor the Lok Sabha polls, as part of its efforts to stop misuse of the platform during elections.

Facebook was planning to setting up an election war room for India, similar to the one set up in the US, reports suggested.
First Published on Mar 11, 2019 10:47 am

tags #Current Affairs #Facebook #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

