you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 06, 2019 09:52 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lok Sabha polls: Deve Gowda-Siddaramaiah tussle delays seat-sharing plan

Despite a basic agreement reached between Rahul Gandhi and HD Deve Gowda, the seat-sharing plan has not moved forward due to the reported rift between the latter and former CM Siddaramaiah

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The seat-sharing plan of the Indian National Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) alliance for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections has been delayed over the contentious South Karnataka region.

Despite a general agreement reached between Congress President Rahul Gandhi and JD(S) chief HD Deve Gowda, the plan has not moved forward due to a reported rift between the latter and Karnataka’s former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

According to a report by The Indian Express, Siddaramaiah has become a rallying point within the Congress.

The two allies are said to have a basic agreement in place about the number of seats each of them would contest. The two sides have divided the 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka based on their performance in the 2018 Assembly Election.

Therefore, Congress is expected to contest 18 seats and JD(S) the remaining 10.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP bagged 17 seats. Congress and JD(S) followed with nine and two seats each.

As part of a broad agreement, the Congress and JD(S) had decided to divide 28 Karnataka Lok Sabha seats as per their strength in the Assembly: two-third to the Congress (18 seats) and one-third to the JD(S).

Mysuru (erstwhile Mysore) remains a key point of tussle between the two parties. The constituency is currently held by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Both JD(S) and the Congress want to field their candidate from there.

Siddaramaiah is keen on fielding a Congress candidate there, the report said. The JD(S), however, said it is willing to vacate the seat for the Congress if Siddaramaiah contests from there.

This, ), the report said quoting JD(S) sources, would prevent Siddaramaiah from playing mischief in seats contested by JD(S) and that they “would be happy to see Siddaramaiah go away to the Centre” as a Member of Parliament (MP).
First Published on Feb 6, 2019 09:52 am

tags #Congress #General Elections 2019 #JDS #Karnataka #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

