Lok Sabha polls: Congress, Left hit seat-sharing roadblock in West Bengal

The Indian National Congress and the Left Front are locked in intense seat-sharing discussions in West Bengal for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The two sides have hit a roadblock after disagreements over at least three Lok Sabha seats — Murshidabad, Purulia and Raigunj.

According to reports, West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee (WBPCC) has asked the party high command to take a final call on those seats following difference. Two of the three seats — Raigunj and Murshidabad — are currently held by the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

The sitting Member of Parliament (MP) from Purulia belongs to the Trinamool Congress. CPI(M)’s ally All India Forward Bloc wants to field its candidate from Purulia.

A report in the Hindustan Times quotes Sujan Chakraborty, leader of Left parties in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly as saying that the two sides want to share those seats where they do not have a sitting a MP.

In 2014, Mamata Banerjee’s had won 34 seats out of the state’s total 42 seats. BJP had won two seats. Congress and the CPI (M) had won four and two seats, respectively.

However, the report also quotes Congress state unit President Somen Mitra as saying that "People in Raiganj and Murshidabad constituencies have switched from CPI (M) to Congress in large numbers over the past five years, but there are no instances of our workers joining the CPI (M). Given the present scenario, Congress deserves the seats."

Speaking to the media, Mitra had on February 27 said that Congress would contest all of the state’s 42 seats if the Left Front is unwilling to give up the three seats in question.

Meanwhile, the Left Front parties are likely to further discuss seat-sharing at a meeting on March 8.

A Left-Congress alliance would hope to attract anti-TMC voters, who would have otherwise voted for BJP. Partha Das, psephologist and analyst at political consultancy Chanakyya, had earlier told Moneycontrol, "The Left-Congress alliance will happen. It will take time, but it will happen. Otherwise, they will not survive (in the state)."

Trinamool Congress, which currently holds the pole position in the state, is battling Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Yet, the TMC has decided not to ally with the Congress and arch-rivals Left.

However, speaking at protest organised by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) at New Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Banerjee said that TMC and Congress will contest against each other in the state but will fight together at the national level against the BJP.

"Any fight with the Congress will remain in the state. At the national level, we will fight together, this I am saying from the heart... For the greater interest of the country, I am ready to sacrifice my life, my party. I am ready to sacrifice everything," Banerjee said.