Last Updated : Mar 19, 2019 12:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lok Sabha polls: Congress leaders urge Rahul Gandhi to contest second seat from south India

Congress has already announced that Gandhi would contest from Amethi, Uttar Pradesh -- a family bastion he has held since 2004.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Senior Congress leaders are urging party president Rahul Gandhi to contest the Lok Sabha polls from a second constituency from south India. Congress has already announced that Gandhi would contest from Amethi, Uttar Pradesh - a family bastion he has held since 2004.

Party leaders from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala have urged Gandhi to select a seat of his choice in their respective states, a Congress functionary told the Hindustan Times.

The functionary added that Gandhi could consider Bangalore Central, Bidar and Mysuru from Karnataka, Kanyakumari and Sivaganga in Tamil Nadu, and Wayanad in Kerala.

While the party has released five list of candidates for the Lok Sabha polls, it has not declared candidates for all seats in these three states.

On March 18, the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee formally invited Gandhi to contest from the state. Rahul Gandhi’s mother Sonia Gandhi and grandmother Indira Gandhi had contested Lok Sabha polls from the state at some point in their political careers.

Similar calls have come from Kerala Congress leaders urging Gandhi to contest from Wayanad. Tamil Nadu Congress leaders had last week made a similar request.

Reports had earlier suggested that Gandhi could pick Nanded, Maharashtra as a second seat to help maximise a gains in the region and boost morale of the cadre there.
First Published on Mar 19, 2019 12:47 pm

tags #Congress #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics #Rahul Gandhi

