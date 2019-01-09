Lok Sabha polls: Confident about Congress' ability, Rahul Gandhi hints at going solo in UP

Expressing confidence in his party's ability, Congress President Rahul Gandhi has affirmed “underestimating” it in Uttar Pradesh for the Lok Sabha elections would be a “big mistake”.

Gandhi made the comments during an interview to United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based Gulf News, amid reports that the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) are set for an alliance that does not involve the Congress.

Asked about the possible attempt by SP and BSP to sideline the Congress, Gandhi said, “We are trying to bring opposition together… I have heard some statements in the media but we are going to work together and make sure that we defeat Mr Modi. But, I just want to say again -- to underestimate the Congress in UP is a big mistake.”

In 2017, Congress had faced a massive defeat in the UP assembly polls. The party, fighting in an alliance with then incumbent SP, managed to win just seven out of the 403 seats in the state. SP had won 47.

The party is working to garner voters’ support ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha polls that are expected to be held in April-May.

According to Gandhi, the party has developed a “powerful” idea for UP that would “surprise” the people of the state.

“There are very interesting things that the Congress party can do in Uttar Pradesh... the Congress idea is very powerful for Uttar Pradesh. So, we are very confident of our ability in Uttar Pradesh and we will surprise people,” Gandhi said.

The Congress president further added that his party’s focus is to defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the general elections. For this, he said, his party is working out alliances in several states.

“Our first aim is to defeat Mr Narendra Modi. There are states where we are very strong and we are the primary party and are contesting the BJP directly. There are states where there are possible alliances -- Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, Bihar… where we are working out an alliance formula,” Gandhi said.