Lok Sabha polls: CM Pramod Sawant among first to cast vote in Goa

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant was among the early ones to cast his vote for the Lok Sabha elections in the state's North Goa constituency, where Union minister Shripad Naik is the BJP's candidate.

He arrived around 8 am at a polling booth located in his Sankhalim Assembly segment along with his wife Sulakshana Sawant, who is head of the BJP Mahila Morcha in Goa.

After exercising his franchise, the chief minister told PTI that he was expecting a good voter turnout.

"I am happy that I am voting for the first time as chief minister. I am aware that mining suspension in the state has been a major issue, but people know we are taking all possible steps to resolve it. I am expecting 75 to 80 per cent voting in Goa," he said.

During the poll campaign, the BJP raised national issues, he said and expressed hope that people will again vote for the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre.

Polling for two Lok Sabha constituencies - North Goa and South Goa - and bypoll for three state Assembly seats - Shiroda, Mandrem and Mapusa - is being held in a single phase in the coastal state on Tuesday.

Naik, the sitting MP from North Goa, is pitted against state Congress chief Girish Chodankar, while the AAP has nominated its state general secretary Pradeep Padgaonkar from the seat.

In South Goa, BJP's sitting MP Narendra Sawaikar is contesting against Congress' former parliamentarian Francis Sardinha, AAP's Goa convener Elvis Gomes and Shiv Sena state vice president Rakhi Prabhudesai Naik.