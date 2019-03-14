App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 14, 2019 03:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lok Sabha polls: BSP snubs Congress-RJD, likely to contest all seats in Bihar

The BSP had failed to win a single seat in 2014 despite contesting all 40. It finished third in one seat

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is likely to contest all 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar, rejecting the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)’s offer.

According to a report in The Indian Express, BSP supremo Mayawati has conveyed the decision to party leaders.

A party leader told the newspaper that BSP has identified 10 seats on the basis of social equations and proximity to Uttar Pradesh and will be paying special attention to them.

BSP has not been historically strong in Bihar. However, had it joined the Opposition alliance, it would have held half-a-dozen Lok Sabha constituencies along the UP-Bihar border, an RJD functionary told the newspaper.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav had met Mayawati after the latter announced BSP’s tie-up with arch rival Samajwadi Party (SP) in Uttar Pradesh in January. It was reported that Yadav had hoped to have an understanding with BSP in Bihar.

In 2014, BJP had won 22 seats in the state. This was followed by LJP’s six. JD (U), which had then fought the polls separately, had managed to win just two seats. RJD had won four seats followed by RLSP and Congress’ three and two seats, respectively. Sharad Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) had won one seat.

The BSP had failed to win a single seat in 2014 despite contesting all 40. It finished third in one seat. Yet, its vote share was 2.17 percent.

A year later, in the Assembly polls, its vote share was 2.1 percent. It had contested 228 seats but failed to win any.
First Published on Mar 14, 2019 03:49 pm

tags #Bihar #BSP #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

