Lok Sabha polls | Bots ‘manipulated’ Twitter traffic on pro, anti-Modi hashtags: Report

Automated Twitter “bot” accounts were used to trend hashtags in support of and in opposition to Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he visited Tamil Nadu in February, months ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha polls.

The overall traffic driving both hashtags -- #TNwelcomesModi and #GoBackModi -- was heavily manipulated, according to a report by the Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab (DFRLab). The pro-Modi hashtag traffic was far more heavily manipulated than the anti-Modi hashtag traffic, according to the US-based think tank. Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

According to the finding, small groups of accounts were deployed on February 9-10, which boosted the two hashtags by pushing out thousands of posts an hour. The accounts were domestic in origin and substance, the report adds.

Pro-Modi hashtag

According to the DFRLab report, ‘#TNwelcomesModi’ was mentioned over 7.7 lakh times in two days. The organisation selected the first 49,727 tweets for its analysis and received a CTM (coefficient of traffic manipulation) score of ‘123.98’, indicating that it was very heavily manipulated by a very small group.

“Almost two-thirds of the posts that initiated #TNwelcomesModi and pushed it to trend came from just 50 accounts. This was an attempt at manipulation on an industrial scale, using a small number of hyper-tweeting bots to give the hashtag a massive boost,” the report states.

The DFRLab further conducted an “eyeball test” of the accounts that posted the hashtag most often that confirmed that these accounts were bots. Those accounts have since been suspended, it confirmed.

Anti-Modi hashtag

The other hashtag analysed by DFRLab, ‘#GoBackModi’, was also heavily driven by automated accounts, with bots pushing out messages that supported the Opposition’s narrative. This hashtag trended even faster, racking up 49,538 tweets in just over three hours in the early morning of February 10. It peaked at a lower rate, however, generating 4.47 lakh posts on February 9-10, the report said.

The organisation selected the first 49,538 tweets for its analysis and received a CTM (coefficient of traffic manipulation) score of 46.81, which was far above the usual range for organic traffic, though it paled in comparison to the pro-Modi effort, the report adds.

According to the analysis, “Just like #TNwelcomesModi, #GoBackModi was heavily pushed by a small number of high-volume accounts that posted hundreds of times an hour. Unlike #TNwelcomesModi, these accounts were still not suspended at the time of drafting.”

The DFRLab further mentioned that the pro-Modi hashtag traffic was far more heavily manipulated than any large-scale traffic flow it has analysed so far.