Last Updated : Jan 11, 2019 05:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

Lok Sabha polls battle of ideologies; Opposition has come together merely for power: Amit Shah

In his inaugural address at the party's convention at Ramlila Maidan, Shah said the opposition's grand alliance, which he added has no policy and programme, enjoyed no nationwide influence.

The Lok Sabha elections will be a battle of two ideologies, BJP president Amit Shah said on Friday, asserting his party stands for cultural nationalism and development of poor, while the rivals have come together merely for power.

In his inaugural address at the party's convention at Ramlila Maidan, Shah said the opposition's grand alliance, which he added has no policy and programme, enjoyed no nationwide influence.

The BJP had defeated each one of them in the 2014 general elections, he added.

Shah said his party will win more Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh than it did in 2014. The Bharatiya Janata Party had won 71 seats from the state that sends 80 Lok Sabha MPs to the lower house.

Top party leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, were present at the convention.
tags #Amit Shah #India #Lok Sabha #Politics

