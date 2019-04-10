Lok Sabha polls | As 8 constituencies vote in Phase 1, what is at stake in Western UP?

As eight constituencies of western UP — Saharanpur, Kairana, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar — go to polls in the first phase of the Lok Sabha polls on April 11, stakeholders seem to be nervous.

Who are the stakeholders?

BJP leaders General VK Singh (Ghaziabad), Mahesh Sharma (Gautam Buddh Nagar) and Sanjeev Balyan (Muzaffarnagar) will be fighting to retain their seats.

At the same time, farmer leader Chaudhary Charan Singh’s son Ajit Singh and his grandson Jayant Chaudhary are also battling fiercely to carry forward the family’s legacy of leadership among the Jats.

Besides, this will be the first litmus test for the SP-BSP alliance. Whoever gets the upper hand in the first phase gets a morale boost for the remaining phases, which could impact the polling patterns in rest of Uttar Pradesh.

Past polling patterns

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP had won from Western UP with a huge victory margin, mainly because of sharp polarization of the voterbase in the aftermath of the Muzaffarnagar riots in 2013. Of the eight seats, six are in the sugarcane belt with a high proportion of Jats and Muslims.

At that time, Gujjar leader Hukum Singh contested from the Kairana parliamentary constituency and won with a thumping vote margin of over 2,36,000 votes.

In 2018, however, a bypoll was necessitated in Kairana after the death of Hukum Singh. While the BJP fielded his daughter Mriganka Singh, a united SP-BSP-RLD fielded RLD’s Tabassum Hasan.

Even though with a small margin, Tabassum, who polled 51.26 percent of the vote, beat BJP’s Mriganka, who polled 46.5 percent of the vote.

What also worked Tabassum's favour was the solid backing of three big chunks of voters – Dalits, Muslims and Jats. She is contesting on an SP ticket this time.

The Kairana Model

The bypoll gave rise to a template that the United Opposition gleefully termed as the Kairana Model.

In 2014, when the BJP wave was at its peak in the country, the collective vote share of SP (22.3), BSP (19.8) and RLD (8.3) beat that of the BJP (43.7) in Uttar Pradesh. In addition, this model also holds good in four of the eight constituencies going to polls on April 11.

Even though the margin of defeat is small, it has made the BJP jittery in the area with the caste arithmetic and the Opposition unity turning the tables around.

This time around

Realising that it is the Jats that have the key to political fortunes in the sugarcane belt, the BJP has upped their ante with Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing two rallies in Meerut and Saharanpur, and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath holding six rallies.

Chaudhary Charan Singh’s Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), which didn’t win even a single seat in the last Assembly election, is prepped this time with the articulate 40-year-old Jayant contesting in Baghpat and his son Ajit contesting in Muzaffarnagar. The SP and the BSP also held an impressive joint rally in Saharanpur, a first after 25 years.

The Congress has been relegated to a third in this belt. However, it is bound to eat into the gathbandhan’s vote share more than that of the BJP. For instance, in Ghaziabad, Congress loyalists are all for Dolly Sharma with who Priyanka Gandhi did a roadshow. Few had even heard of the gathbandhan candidate, Suresh Bansal, The Indian Express reported.

The RLD will clearly benefit from the Muslim-Jatav voters supporting the united SP-BSP-RLD. On the other hand, the upper caste Hindus, a few communities in the OBC category and some Gujjars will favour PM Modi and the saffron party.

Hence, it’ll be the Jats, also the weakest link, who will lead the candidate to the throne.

What is the key issue in this belt?

The key issue in this belt is neither the Rafale Deal nor the Balakot air strike. The key issue is sugarcane farmers demanding that their arrears be released by sugar mill owners. Modi had promised that all arrears will be cleared by the first week of April.