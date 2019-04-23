Lok Sabha polls | Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi, Mulayam Singh and others heavyweights in the fray in Phase 3

Polling in the third phase of Lok Sabha elections is underway on April 23 and the highlight are the high-profile candidates in the fray. Rahul Gandhi and Amit Shah, presidents of two of the largest parties in India – Congress and BJP — will be on the ballot today, besides a slew of heavyweights.

Here are the prominent leaders in the fray in phase 3 of Lok Sabha polls:

> BJP chief Amit Shah is making his Lok Sabha debut by replacing LK Advani as the party nominee from Gujarat’s Gandhinagar.

> Rahul Gandhi is contesting from Kerala’s Wayanad for the first time besides his pocket borough Amethi in Uttar Pradesh.

> Sitting Congress MP Shashi Tharoor is going into polls in Thiruvananthapuram. He is fighting against BJP’s Kummanam Rajasekharan and the CPI’s C Divakaran.

> Union Minister Alphons Kannamthanam is seeking to make his Lok Sabha debut from Kerala’s Ernakulam.

> In Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and his two nephews — Dharmendra Yadav and Akshay Yadav — are seeking re-election from Mainpuri, Budaun and Firozabad seats respectively. Mulayam has said this will be his last election.

> PDP president and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti is in the fray from Anantnag constituency.

> Karnataka’s BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa's son B Y Raghavendra is pitted against another former CM S Bangarappa's son Madhu Bangarappa of JD(S) from Shimoga constituency.

> BJD MP Pinaki Mishra is seeking re-election from Puri Lok Sabha seat. He is facing stiff challenge from BJP's national spokesperson Sambit Patra.

> In Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur, actor-turned-politician and BJP leader Jaya Prada is contesting against Samajwadi Party’s Azam Khan.

> NCP chief Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule is contesting in Maharashtra’s Baramati.

> In Goa, Union AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik is pitted against state Congress chief Girish Chodankar from North Goa.

(With inputs from PTI)