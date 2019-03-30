Lok Sabha polls: 36 candidates in fray across Kanker, Rajnandgaon, Mahasamund

Thirty-six candidates are left in the fray after the last date of withdrawal in three Lok Sabha constituencies where polling will be held in the second phase of electionsin Chhattisgarhon April 18.

Elections to 11 Lok Sabha seats in the state will be held in three phases: April 11, April 18 and April 23.

"Thirty-six candidates are left in the race for Rajnandgaon, Kanker (ST) and Mahasamund after the last date of withdrawal (March 29)," an election official said.

A total of 54 candidates had filed nominations -- 24 for Rajnandgaon, 18 for Mahasamund and 12 for Kanker.

After scrutiny of papers and withdrawal, 14 contestants remained in the fray in Rajnandgaon, 13 in Mahasamund and nine in Kanker, he said.

The BJP has denied ticket to its sitting MPs, including Abhishek Singh, son of former chief minister Raman Singh, in these three seats.

Abhishek has been replaced as party nominee by Santosh Pandey, general secretary of the state BJP, in high-profile Rajnandgaon seat.

The Congress has fielded former MLA Bholaram Sahu from there.

The BJP has dropped sitting MP Vikram Usendi in Kanker, and fielded Mohan Mandavi. The Congress too has pinned its hopes on a fresh face, Biresh Thakur, in this Naxal-affected constituency.

In Mahasamund, the BJP has replaced two-time MP Chandulal Sahu with former MLA Chunnilal Sahu.

The Congress has fielded sitting MLA and former minister Dhanendra Sahu.