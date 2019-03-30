App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 30, 2019 06:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

Lok Sabha polls: 36 candidates in fray across Kanker, Rajnandgaon, Mahasamund

Elections to 11 Lok Sabha seats in the state will be held in three phases: April 11, April 18 and April 23.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

Thirty-six candidates are left in the fray after the last date of withdrawal in three Lok Sabha constituencies where polling will be held in the second phase of electionsin Chhattisgarhon April 18.

Elections to 11 Lok Sabha seats in the state will be held in three phases: April 11, April 18 and April 23.

"Thirty-six candidates are left in the race for Rajnandgaon, Kanker (ST) and Mahasamund after the last date of withdrawal (March 29)," an election official said.

A total of 54 candidates had filed nominations -- 24 for Rajnandgaon, 18 for Mahasamund and 12 for Kanker.

After scrutiny of papers and withdrawal, 14 contestants remained in the fray in Rajnandgaon, 13 in Mahasamund and nine in Kanker, he said.

The BJP has denied ticket to its sitting MPs, including Abhishek Singh, son of former chief minister Raman Singh, in these three seats.

Abhishek has been replaced as party nominee by Santosh Pandey, general secretary of the state BJP, in high-profile Rajnandgaon seat.

The Congress has fielded former MLA Bholaram Sahu from there.

The BJP has dropped sitting MP Vikram Usendi in Kanker, and fielded Mohan Mandavi. The Congress too has pinned its hopes on a fresh face, Biresh Thakur, in this Naxal-affected constituency.

In Mahasamund, the BJP has replaced two-time MP Chandulal Sahu with former MLA Chunnilal Sahu.

The Congress has fielded sitting MLA and former minister Dhanendra Sahu.
First Published on Mar 30, 2019 05:26 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #Lok Sabha polls 2019

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

IPL 2019 | After Pietersen, Graeme Smith Catches the Gully Cricket Bug

Aligarh DM Submits Evidence to EC on Rajasthan Guv's Remarks on Return ...

Jobless Man Tells Court He Will Pay Maintenance Money to Wife With Rah ...

'Congress to Win 22 Seats in MP'; Kamal Nath Predicts Poor Show for BJ ...

Elections 2019: Amit Shah Files Nomination From Gandhinagar

WATCH | Too Early to Worry About RCB Not Making Play-offs: Parthiv

Maharashtra Man Bangs 70-year-old Mother's Head Against Wall, Beats He ...

Dancing to Honey Singh’s Tunes on TikTok Lands Two Delhi Gangsters i ...

IPL 2019 | Ganguly as Advisor at Eden Gardens Conflict of Interest, Sa ...

PM's Mission Shakti address didn't violate model code of conduct: Elec ...

Government to borrow Rs 4.42 lakh crore in H1 FY2019-20: Economic affa ...

Hard to create a narrative that is different from the truth: CEA defen ...

Analysis: CPM manifesto attempts to sell old socialist wine in new bot ...

Trade ministry proposes delaying retaliatory tariffs on US goods

Trade optimism helps Wall Street open higher on last day of quarter

Sensex, Nifty gain 1% this week: Indiabulls Housing Finance surges 18% ...

Sensex, Nifty set to clock double-digit gains in FY19: Top gainers and ...

Gold gains as dollar dips; palladium pares losses

Priyanka Gandhi's Ayodhya visit busts hollow claims, shows she has nei ...

Lok Sabha polls: Manipur People's Bill divides people, Meiteis seek ST ...

Lakshmi's NTR movie review: RGV's political film fails to pack a punch ...

Tiger habitats in the Sundarbans are imperiled by climate change; govt ...

US Attorney General William Barr to make Robert Mueller’s redacted r ...

India Open 2019: Kidambi Srikanth scrapes to three-game win over China ...

Rahul Gandhi's promise on ease of doing business is election rhetoric ...

How to read anthologies, and learn about the adult world through Guy d ...

Best Smart TV deals under Rs 20,000 (2019): Mi LED Smart TV 4A Pro to ...

IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score, DC vs KKR: Kolkata Knight Riders look to ...

Kalank Title Track: Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt’s chemistry is like ...

IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score, KXIP vs MI: KL Rahul and Chris Gayle star ...

Mira and Zain Kapoor's wide smiles will uplift your weekend mood

Exclusive: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas to sue tabloid over fake div ...

Pahlaj Nihalani refutes Kangana Ranaut photoshoot claims says he signe ...

Sonakshi Sinha ‘khamosh’ no more on dad Shatrughan Sinha’s BJP e ...

The mad house at News18's REEL Awards . . .
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.