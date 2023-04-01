 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Lok Sabha polls 2024: BJP seeks to take on Grand Alliance in Bihar with 'rare' social coalition

Apr 01, 2023 / 03:37 PM IST

While Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) may be the strongest party in the Bihar ruling alliance, the BJP believes that its road to success lies in the dismantlement of the support base of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United), which has long enjoyed the backing of a collection of non-Yadav backward castes and some Dalit communities.

Just as in 2014, the BJP is likely to fight the 2024 Lok Sabha polls largely on its own in the state with alliance with relatively smaller parties.

The BJP is eying a rare social coalition including ’upper’ castes and a majority of backward classes in Bihar to power its bid to vanquish in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls the formidable RJD-JD(U) alliance, which had inflicted a crushing defeat on it in the 2015 assembly elections.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will on Sunday attend programmes to mark the birth anniversary of the great Maurya emperor Ashoka. On his fourth visit to Bihar in the last seven months, Shah’s programmes are seen as part of the BJP’s ambitious drive to woo the numerically strong Kushwaha (Koeri) community, which believes that the emperor came from their stock.

Believed to be around 7-8 per cent of the state’s population — the second highest after the Yadavs — the backward caste has often backed Kumar in the polls.By appointing Samrat Choudhary, a Kushwaha, as its state unit president, the BJP has shown its intent to go all out to court the community.