PM Modi NDA Meet Live Updates: PM Modi to chair NDA Meet; MPs from Odisha, Bengal, Jharkhand and UP to join

Jul 31, 2023 / 11:15 am
PM Modi NDA Meet Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host a meeting with groups of MPs of the BPJ-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) between July 31 and August 10.
This is the next big meeting of the NDA after its recent meet in Delhi on July 25, which was again hosted by PM Modi.
According to party sources, the meeting is aimed at discussing and laying down the election blueprint for next year's Lok Sabha polls. The July 31 meeting will be held in two phases,
during which the PM Modi will meet two clusters of MPs from four states.
The prime minister will reportedly head the Cluster I meeting with MPs from western Uttar Pradesh, Brij and Bundelkhand regions. The meetings are scheduled to begin at 6:30 pm and will be held at the Maharashtra Bhawan.
National president of BJP, JP Nadda, and Union Minister, Nitin Gadkari, will also be part of the meeting and its proceedings. BJP MPs, Sanjeev Balyan and BN Verma will be hosting the Cluster I meeting. PM Modi is slated to meet 42 MPs from Uttar Pradesh. The regions of these MPs include Kanpur-Bundelkhand, Pashchim, and Braj.
Later, at 7:30 pm, the prime minister will meet MPs from Jharkhand, Odisha, and West Bengal in the Parliament House. A total of 41 MPs will be part of the Cluster II meet. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, will coordinate this meet, along with Home Minister Amit Shah, while Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan and MP Shantanu Thakur will be hosting it.
Other senior party leaders who will also be part of the July 31 meeting include Arjun Meghwal, Pralhad Joshi, and Nityanand Rai.
Later in the day, the BJP is also slated to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the NDA, as per a report from ANI news agency.
The next phase of clustered meeting, scheduled for August 2, will involve participation of 48 MPs from the South in one, and 48 MPs from East Uttar Pradesh in another.