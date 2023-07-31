PM Modi NDA Meet Live Updates: PM Modi to chair NDA Meet; MPs from Odisha, Bengal, Jharkhand and UP to join

Jul 31, 2023 / 11:15 am

PM Modi NDA Meet Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host a meeting with groups of MPs of the BPJ-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) between July 31 and August 10.

This is the next big meeting of the NDA after its recent meet in Delhi on July 25, which was again hosted by PM Modi.

According to party sources, the meeting is aimed at discussing and laying down the election blueprint for next year's Lok Sabha polls. The July 31 meeting will be held in two phases,