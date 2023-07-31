English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
    Live now
    auto refresh
    Jul 31, 2023 / 11:15 am

    PM Modi NDA Meet Live Updates: PM Modi to chair NDA Meet; MPs from Odisha, Bengal, Jharkhand and UP to join

    PM Modi NDA Meet LIVE Updates: According to party sources, the meeting is aimed at discussing and laying down the election blueprint for next year's Lok Sabha polls.

    PM Modi NDA Meet Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host a meeting with groups of MPs of the BPJ-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) between July 31 and August 10.

    This is the next big meeting of the NDA after its recent meet in Delhi on July 25, which was again hosted by PM Modi.

    According to party sources, the meeting is aimed at discussing and laying down the election blueprint for next year's Lok Sabha polls. The July 31 meeting will be held in two phases,

    during which the PM Modi will meet two clusters of MPs from four states.

    The prime minister will reportedly head the Cluster I meeting with MPs from western Uttar Pradesh, Brij and Bundelkhand regions. The meetings are scheduled to begin at 6:30 pm and will be held at the Maharashtra Bhawan.

    National president of BJP, JP Nadda, and Union Minister, Nitin Gadkari, will also be part of the meeting and its proceedings. BJP MPs, Sanjeev Balyan and BN Verma will be hosting the Cluster I meeting. PM Modi is slated to meet 42 MPs from Uttar Pradesh. The regions of these MPs include Kanpur-Bundelkhand, Pashchim, and Braj.

    Later, at 7:30 pm, the prime minister will meet MPs from Jharkhand, Odisha, and West Bengal in the Parliament House. A total of 41 MPs will be part of the Cluster II meet. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, will coordinate this meet, along with Home Minister Amit Shah, while Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan and MP Shantanu Thakur will be hosting it.

    Other senior party leaders who will also be part of the July 31 meeting include Arjun Meghwal, Pralhad Joshi, and Nityanand Rai.

    Later in the day, the BJP is also slated to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the NDA, as per a report from ANI news agency.

    The next phase of clustered meeting, scheduled for August 2, will involve participation of 48 MPs from the South in one, and 48 MPs from East Uttar Pradesh in another.

    • PM Modi NDA Meet Live Updates: PM Modi to chair NDA Meet; MPs from Odisha, Bengal, Jharkhand and UP to join
      The prime minister will reportedly head the Phase I meeting with MPs from western Uttar Pradesh, Brij and Bundelkhand regions.
      Moneycontrol.com
    • July 31, 2023 / 11:09 AM IST

      Mumbai-Jaipur Express shooting Live Updates: Western Railway announces ex-gratia for deceased ASI

      - The Western Railway authorities on July 31, announced ex-gratia for the family of deceased ASI Tikaram Manna.
      - A sum of Rs Rs 15 lakhs will be given from Railway Surksha Kalyan Nidhi, and Rs 15 lakh as Death cum Retirement Gratuity, as per the Western Railway statement.
      - For funeral expenses, a sum of Rs 20,000 will be provided, while Rs 65,000 will be offered as General Insurance Scheme, the Western Railway official added.

    • July 31, 2023 / 10:50 AM IST

      West Bengal panchayat poll Live Updates: 4 Opposition candidates of West panchayat polls allege abduction by TMC

      - Four candidates of the Opposition, who won the West Bengal panchayat polls in the South 24 Paraganas, alleged that they were abducted by supporters of the ruling party, Trinamool Congress (TMC).
      - The ruling party has, however, denied the charges.
      - Puja Chhatui, Kamala Mandal and Sushanta Mandal - BJP nominiees, and Narayan Haldar, an independent candidate, from Mathurapur's Krishnachandrapur panchayat had allegedly gone missing on July 27, said their families.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • July 31, 2023 / 10:40 AM IST

      Buddhadeb Bhattacharya Health Live Updates: Former Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharya still critical, say doctors

      - The former Chief Minister of Bengal BuddhadebBhattacharyais still on invasive ventilation, and continues being critical,doctors said on July 31.
      - The 79-year-old veteran CPI(M) leader underwent a CT scan of his thorax early in the morning, the doctors further added.
      - However, they said that Bhattacharya is responding to treatment, and is slated to undergo a few more tests later in the day.
      - The next course of treatment would be evaluated by the medical team based on the test results, doctors further noted.

    • July 31, 2023 / 10:32 AM IST

      Pakistan blast LIVE Updates: ISIS behind suicide blast, says KP police

      - On July 31, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province police stated that a preliminary investigation suggests terrorist group ISIS is behind the suicide blast that killed at least 44 on July 30.

    • July 31, 2023 / 10:09 AM IST

      Jet Airways AOC renewal Live Updates: DGCA renews Jet Airways' AOC on July 28

      - Jet Airways has received an extension for its Air Operators Certificate (AOC) from the DirectorateGeneralofCivil Aviation(DGCA).
      - The AOC renewal for the airline came on July 28, said the Jalan-Kalrock Consortium in a company statement.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • July 31, 2023 / 10:02 AM IST

      Mumbai-Jaipur Express shooting Live Updates: Accused Chetan Kumar opened fire using official weapon, says Western Railway

      - The Western Railway CPRO stated the RPF shooting as an "unfortunate incident".
      - He said that the accused, identified as Chetan Kumar shot ASI Tikaram Meena. He shot three other passengers also.
      - The official further said that as per preliminary preliminary investigation, teh accused used his official weapon.
      - He further said, "The reason for the firing is not clear yet, we are investigating it".

    • July 31, 2023 / 09:23 AM IST

      RPF shooting Live Updates: Ex-gratia announced for families of deceased

      - The DRM from Mumbai, Neeraj Verma said that the incident occurred at 6 am on July 31. The accused was on escorting duty.
      - He further said that the families of the victims have been contacted and will be provided ex-gratia.

    • July 31, 2023 / 09:10 AM IST

      Mumbai-Jaipur Express shooting Live Updates: RPF constable kills four inside Mumbai-Jaipur Superfast Express; arrested later

      - A RPF constable has shot dead four people inside the Jaipur-Mumbai Express train (12956).
      - The accused reportedly shot one RPF ASI, along with three other passengers, and jumped out of the train near the Dahisar station. He was arrested later.
      - The incident occurred inside the moving train after it had crossed the Palghar station.

      - The Railway Protection Force said that the DCP of North GRP has been informed about the incident.

    • July 31, 2023 / 08:35 AM IST

      Pakistan blasts Live Updates: Pakistan Taliban condemns suicide attack

      - The Pakistan Taliban (TTP), responsible for a number of heinous attacks in Pakistan in the past, distanced itself from the July 30 suicide blast.
      - In a statement to The Associated Press, it said that the attack was aimed at "setting Islamists against one another".

    • July 31, 2023 / 08:17 AM IST

      Pakistan blast Live Updates: Pakistan PM condemns blast; offers condolences to victims

      -Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif, condemned the suicide blast on social media on July 30.
      - He offered his condolences to the blast victims and also promised to punish those responsible for the blast.

      - The prime minister's office later stated that Sharif has instructed to carry out a proper investigation of the incident and identify the people behind the suicide attack.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • July 31, 2023 / 08:11 AM IST

      Pakistan blast Live Updates: Blast targeted Pakistan's Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F (JUI-F) party 

      - The blast in the northwestern province of Pakistan reportedly targeted the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F (JUI-F) party.
      - The JUI-F party is a government coalition partner. It is led by an infleuntial cleric.
      - Hundreds of hundreds of supporters had gathered under a canopy in Khar, a town near the Afghan border.

    View More News View More News

    Video of the day

    Banks Or IT: Which Stocks Should You Buy Now? | Sectors To Watch | IT Stocks | Stock Market

    Banks Or IT: Which Stocks Should You Buy Now? | Sectors To Watch | IT Stocks | Stock Market