Lok Sabha Polls 2019: With confusion over final NRC, who gets to vote in Assam and who doesn't?

The Election Commission of India announced on March 12 that Lok Sabha polls will be held in Assam in three phases beginning April 11 and ending April 23.

However, what is not clear is this – how many people in the state will actually get to vote?

This question holds water in the wake of the Assam government's update of the National Register of Citizens, the final draft of which excluded around 40 lakh people from the state.

The discrepancy creeps in when an individual’s name is included in the voters' list in Assam, but the same individual’s name is excluded from the final citizen’s register.

Drafting the citizen’s register is a court-monitored process. As a result, a Supreme Court bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Depak Gupta and Sanjiv Khana asked the Election Commission to provide data by March 28 about the addition and deletion of names from voters' list as revised in January for 2017, 2018 and 2019.

The top court’s order came in response to a clutch of petitions from locals who alleged that their names were taken off the voting list because they didn’t make it to an early version of the citizens’ list. The petition claimed these people had voted in the last Lok Sabha election in 2014.

The plea also submitted that there was a second category of people whose names were not included in the complete draft of the NRC, but they subsequently filed claims for inclusion of their names. They were waiting for inclusion of their names on the voters' list.

Allaying the doubts of the 40 lakh people who were excluded in the NRC, that they won’t be able to vote, Assam’s Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Sahu has said those who figure in the electoral rolls can vote.

The final NRC will be published on July 31. Assam sends 14 lawmakers to Parliament and is slated to go to polls in three phases. Counting is to be held on May 23.