App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 17, 2019 06:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lok Sabha Polls 2019 | Why were elections deferred in Tripura East?

In the first phase of elections on April 11, there were sporadic incidents of violence and rigging in some polling booths

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
A handwritten note with a severed chicken head in Tripura's Jambura village. (Image: Twitter/ @chhuti_is)
A handwritten note with a severed chicken head in Tripura's Jambura village. (Image: Twitter/ @chhuti_is)
Whatsapp

The Election Commission announced on April 16 that elections have been postponed in East Tripura from April 18 to April 23 as the law and order situation in the area was “not conducive to the holding of free and fair polls”.

Sriram Taranikanti, CEO of Tripura, told The Indian Express, “We would like to improve the overall atmosphere before the polls in the constituency, and the extension will help us do that.” He, however, did not comment if any particular incident of violence or suspected rigging had led to the move.

Earlier, it was reported that political threats were being made to supporters of the CPI(M), which had been ruling the state for the last two decades before the BJP wrested power in the 2018 Assembly elections.

In East Tripura’s Jambura village in Khowai district, handwritten notes with severed chicken heads have been found pinned at the residences of CPI(M) workers and supporters, warning them of dire consequences if they go to polling stations to cast their vote. The note reads, “If you go to vote on April 18, you will face the same fate”, suggesting that they will be killed if they go out and cast their ballot.

related news

Residents of the village told the newspaper that these notes were served to families of communist supporters alone.

While, Assistant Inspector General (AIG) Subrata Chakraborty denied having received reports of the threats, CPI (M) MLA from Khowai Nirmal Biswas accused the BJP of “targeting Left supporters in an obvious bid to restrain them from voting”.

BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya denied allegations of foul play by his party members and asserted that this was mischief carried out by the CPI (M) and the blame later thrown on the BJP.

In the first phase of elections on April 11, there were sporadic incidents of violence and rigging in some polling booths.

In fact, CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury had demanded that repolls be conducted in 464 booths in Tripura.

Similarly, Congress president Pradyot Kishore Deb Burman had said he would knock on the doors of the Supreme Court if the Election Commission denies making public the CCTV camera records of the conduct of polls in the first phase.

“I will demand the CEO not to allow the polling personnel involved in the election in West Tripura seat and to deploy adequate central forces in all the sensitive areas. I will also demand the authorities to make all CCTV camera footage from all polling stations public for scrutiny by all the political parties. If they deny doing so, I will move the apex court,” Pradyot told Hindustan Times at the Congress Bhawan in the Tripura capital.

Tripura contributes two MPs to the Lok Sabha – one from Tripura West (which went to polls on April 11) and one from Tripura East.
First Published on Apr 17, 2019 06:06 pm

tags #BJP #CPI(M) #Election Commission of India #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics #Sitaram Yechury #Tripura

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

Tanushree Dutta slams Ajay Devgn: He could quietly replace Alok Nath i ...

Kalank Movie Review: Watch it only if you are a Varun Dhawan and Alia ...

IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad's Vijay Shankar and Rashid Khan showoff ...

Sonam Kapoor has something to say on nepotism and we’re not sure if ...

2019 Lok Sabha Elections: Malegaon blast accused Sadhvi Pragya joins B ...

Exclusive: Ayushmann Khurrana's Bala to feature Bhumi Pednekar and thi ...

Exclusive: Atif Aslam’s song removed from Ajay Devgn's film De De P ...

Tik Tok Ban: From Jacqueline Fernandez to Kriti Sanon; celebrities who ...

Hrithik Roshan is working up a sweat to get back in shape and it ain ...

In a Jolt to AIADMK, HC Upholds EC Decision to Cancel Lok Sabha Polls ...

This Poll is Battle Between Ram & Ravan, Godse & Gandhi, Sidhu Says on ...

Mukesh Ambani, Arundhati Katju, Menaka Guruswamy Among TIME's List of ...

ICICI Bank Launches Insta Car, Two-wheeler Loans

As 3 Crucial Bengal Seats Go to Polls in Second Phase, Here's What's a ...

ICC World Cup 2019 | Archer's Late Inclusion Can Affect Team Dynamics: ...

Lena Headey was Against Sex Scene Between Cersei and Euron in Game of ...

ICC World Cup 2019 | Would Have Preferred 16-Man Squad: Shastri

Damaged in Blaze, Notre Dame Cathedral Will Remain Closed for Up to 6 ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE: BJP fields Pragya Singh Thakur against ...

Gujarat Lok Sabha Elections 2019: GST, demonetisation no longer issues ...

Tamil Nadu Elections 2019: Vellore DMK candidate hits out at Election ...

China claims Masood Azhar issue at UNSC headed for settlement

Late art historian's work, 'Assassin's Creed' could help rebuild Notre ...

Asia relieved as China data point to recovery

Q4 Earnings: Here's why Morgan Stanley believes Indian companies will ...

Wipro Q4: With revenue outlook gloomy; what should you do with the sto ...

8 things to remember when you give power of attorney to a person

Women's representation in Lok Sabha polls: On election-eve, Tamil Nadu ...

Kalank movie review: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan are charming in the mids ...

50 lakh people lost jobs since demonetisation in 2016, reveals latest ...

Jet Airways may ground all operations temporarily as lenders refuse to ...

Indonesia votes in its biggest-ever election: 190 million to decide fa ...

Champions League: Tottenham must take advantage of Pep Guardiola’s d ...

From Baisakhi to Vishu, these traditional foods mark the advent of New ...

Angry young Indians: Nikhila Henry on documenting youth unrest, the ne ...

Samsung Galaxy A70 with triple camera setup launched in India, priced ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.