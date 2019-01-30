Lok Sabha polls 2019: Why BJP and Shiv Sena need each other in Maharashtra

The Shiv Sena on January 28 said it would always be the "big brother" in an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Maharashtra, hinting that a seat-sharing agreement was in the works.

The Sena, however, added that no such proposal had come from the BJP.

Soon, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis countered the Sena's claim, saying his party is not seeking a tie-up desperately and can take on the Congress-NCP combine.

The frantic discussions in both camps have been happening after increasing pressure from their Members of Parliament (MP) and cadre.

According to reports, party workers on both sides have asked their leaders to take a call on the alliance soon to be able to start preparations.

What makes Maharashtra key for the BJP

The BJP and its allies are expected to face heavy losses in the Hindi heartland. The assembly election results in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, and multiple opinion polls concur.

The Samajwadi Party (SP)-Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) alliance has also led to concerns for the NDA that its tally of 73 out of 80 Lok Sabha seats in 2014, could be halved.

After Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra has the second largest pool of parliamentary seats — 48.

Winning a significant chunk of these seats would improve chances of either the BJP-led NDA or the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) of forming the government at the Centre.

The impact

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the NDA won 42 out of the 48 seats in the state. BJP and Shiv Sena won 23 and 18 seats respectively. Their then ally Raju Shetti-led Swabhimani Paksha won one.

BJP and Shiv Sena had contested 24 and 20 seats each. Swabhimani Paksha contested two seats. Rashtriya Samaj Paksha and Republican Party of India (Athawale) contested on one seat each.

In terms of vote share, BJP and Shiv Sena bagged 27.56 and 20.82 percent of the votes, respectively.

On the other hand, Congress and the NCP have already confirmed their alliance in the state. The parties are likely to get a few more parties on board including Prakash Ambedkar’s Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh (BBM), Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana (SSS) and the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPM).

The UPA is also likely to include Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA), which has a strong presence in Palghar district.

The BJP and the Sena fighting separately would split their traditional voter base, even as the Opposition votes would consolidate.

In 2014, Congress finished second in 224 constituencies it contested in across the country. The party finished second in at least 25 seats. The NCP finished second in 16 seats. Their alliance is more likely to have an advantage over the NDA.

The Sena is also facing internal problems. Reports quoting BJP leaders suggest that multiple Sena MPs have shown willingness to contest on a BJP ticket if the alliance breaks.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, the four major parties had fought separately. The split in their traditional voter base also led to a fractured mandate. Eventually, BJP and the Sena had to come together in a post-poll alliance.

Fadnavis had also earlier expressed that both parties (BJP and Shiv Sena) would suffer if the alliance ends.