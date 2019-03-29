App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 29, 2019 04:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lok Sabha Polls 2019 | What is NOTA? Can it impact an election outcome?

Despite the cynicism against NOTA and a consistently small percentage of voters casting the NOTA vote, it has managed to canvass an alternate narrative in many constituencies

Aakriti Handa @aakriti_handa
Representative Image
With less than two weeks to go for the crucial Lok Sabha polls, most citizens have made up their mind about which party to vote for. However, there are some who are not convinced by the poll promises of any party.

In fact, there is a section of eligible voters who have decided not to vote for any of the candidates or parties and press the NOTA or ‘None of the Above’ button.

What does pressing the NOTA button mean and what is its significance, let us find out.

What is NOTA?

For the benefit of those voters who wish to exercise their right to vote and yet not want to vote for any of the candidates in the fray, the Supreme Court had asked the Election Commission of India to add the NOTA button on EVMs in September 2013. The top court had asserted that the NOTA option will go a long way in cleansing the political system of the country.

How to cast the NOTA vote?

The NOTA option is present at the end of the list of candidates on EVMs. In order to cast a NOTA vote, a voter has to simply press the button, just like casting a vote in favour of any other candidate. It does not involve informing the presiding officer at the polling booth.

Does NOTA have a symbol? What is it?

The NOTA symbol was introduced by the Election Commission in 2015. NOTA was used for the first time in the 2013 Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections, while the 2014 Lok Sabha polls was the first national election to give this option to the voters.

NOTA_Option_Logo

Does NOTA give voters the right to reject?

When the Supreme Court had directed the Election Commission to roll out the NOTA option, it had said, “Such an option gives the voter the right to express his disapproval with the kind of candidates that are being put up by the political parties."

However, NOTA in India does not give the voter the right to reject. That is to say, that the candidate with the maximum number of votes wins the election irrespective of the number of NOTA votes polled.

Then, how is NOTA different from not voting at all?

Even though NOTA does not give voters the active right to reject a candidate, it can make a significant difference in who wins from a particular seat. Despite the cynicism against NOTA and a consistently small percentage of voters casting the NOTA vote, it has managed to canvass an alternative narrative in many constituencies.

For instance, in the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were 21 seats in which votes polled by NOTA were more than the margin between the first two candidates. Of these, there were 12 seats where NOTA damaged the BJP.

In Chhota Udaipur, the Congress won by less than 1,000 votes and there were 5,870 NOTA votes. In Dang, the Congress’ margin was just 800, but 2,184 votes pressed the NOTA button. In Deodhar, the Congress’ margin of victory was less than 1,000 but the number of NOTA votes was 2,988.

In these seats, if the NOTA votes had gone in the favour of the BJP, the Congress would have lost.

However, NOTA seems to assume significance only in very close contests, when voters are in small numbers and the margin of victory and defeat is rather small.

How many people cast the NOTA vote in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls?

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, only 1.08% voters opted for NOTA nationally. There was hardly any significant NOTA vote except in Puducherry, where 3% voters opted for it, and 2.8% in Meghalaya.

Image: Election Commission of India

What do political parties have to say about NOTA?

In the 2018 Assembly polls that concluded in December, political parties have, on occasion, cited NOTA as a convenient scapegoat for their defeat. For instance, in Madhya Pradesh, there were at least 23 Assembly constituencies where NOTA votes were more than the margin of victory. Of these, 10 were won by the BJP while 12 went to the Congress.

Another view, which was expressed soon after its rollout, was making voting mandatory. Even though NOTA was welcomed by BJP veteran LK Advani, he was of the view, "Voters, who without any legitimate justification, have not been exercising the valuable right of franchise the Indian Constitution has conferred on them have, unwittingly thus, been casting a negative vote against all the contesting candidates without intending to do so."

"I hold, therefore, that a negative vote would become really meaningful if it is accompanied also by the introduction of mandatory voting," he added.

NOTA trivia

In the run-up to the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Jaspal Bhatti’s wife and Aam Aadmi Party’s first woman candidate to have been selected to contest Lok Sabha polls Savita Bhatti had floated the NOTA party.

It wasn’t an actual political party, but a club that spoofs on the present political scenario.

“We picked up NOTA from the new alternative given by the election commission. Every party is promising to weed out corruption. But where will these corrupt politicians go? They are welcome to our party which will be in majority soon,” Savita had said at the launch of her party.
First Published on Mar 29, 2019 04:13 pm

tags #Election Commission of India #General Elections 2019 #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #NOTA #Supreme Court

