Lok Sabha polls 2019: Voter turnout in Tamil Nadu 71.87% says EC

Tamil Nadu recorded an average voter turnout of a little over 71 percent in the elections held to 38 Lok Sabha seats on April 18, the EC said on April 19.

Dharmapuri Parliamentary constituency recorded the highest turnout of 80.49 percent, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Satyabrata Sahoo told reporters here.

"The average voter turnout during the general elections to the 38 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu yesterday is 71.87 per cent," he said.

He indicated the number may see minor change as the observers were in the process of tallying EVMs and VVPATs.

South Chennai Lok Sabha segment recorded the lowest turnout at 56.41 per cent, he added.

Regarding the bypolls to the 18 Assembly seats, Sahoo said the turnout stood at 75.57 percent.

On allegations of irregularities at a polling booth in Dharmapuri, Sahoo said a "special report" has been sought from the District Electoral Officer (DEO).

A report has also been sought regarding complaints of en-masse deletion of voters' names from the list in Kanyakumari.

Asked about the possibility of any re-polling, he said "it will always be taken into consideration based on the General Observer's remarks" which was expected later in the day.

Further, the EVMS and VVPATs used in Thursday's polling centres will be now protected in strong rooms till the counting day (May 23), he said.

The state has a total of 45 counting centres. The CRPF will provide the first layer of security, followed by the state police, he said.

To a question on reports of the indelible ink being put on veteran star Rajinikanth's right hand on Thursday when he voted, Sahoo said the EC instructions make it clear that the index finger on the left hand should be the first choice but said it could be a "genuine mistake."

"Election Commission's instructions is first it should be the left hand index finger or the the next finger or the next. If not, one can go for the right hand," he said.

"Let's see. It appears to be a genuine mistake," he said on what kind of action could be taken in the matter.