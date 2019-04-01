Lok Sabha Polls 2019: Seven BJP candidates file nominations in Gujarat

Seven BJP candidates, including six sitting members of Parliament, on April 1 filed their nominations for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in Gujarat.

Several party leaders and ministers accompanied the candidates when they submitted their nomination papers to the respective election authorities of the seven seats.

BJP MP from Kutch, Vinod Chavda, submitted his papers to election officials in that constituency in the presence of Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, a party release said.

Besides, party MPs C R Patil for Navsari seat, Devusinh Chauhan for Kheda, Dr Bhartiben Shiyal for Bhavnagar, Dipsinh Rathod for Sabarkantha and Dr Kirit Solanki for Ahmedabad-West also filed their nominations.

Independent MLA Ratansinh Rathod, given ticket by the BJP for Panchmahal seat, also filed his nomination papers in the presence of state education minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama, the release said.

Rathod has replaced sitting BJP MP Prabhatsinh Chauhan.

The last date for filing nominations is April 4.

Polling in all 26 Lok Sabha seats of the state will be held on April 23 and the results will be declared on May 23.

Apart from Mehsana, Ahmedabad-East and Surat seats, the BJP has declared its candidates for all the other constituencies.