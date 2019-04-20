App
Last Updated : Apr 20, 2019 05:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

Lok Sabha polls 2019: Rahul Gandhi in Amethi on April 22

The Congress chief will also address nukkad sabhas during the road show, Singh said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Congress president Rahul Gandhi will hold road shows in Amethi on April 22, a senior party functionary said here. District unit president of Congress, Anil Singh, said on April 19 that Gandhi will hold road shows in Tiloi and Salon Vidhan Sabha segments during his stay here.

The Congress president is seeking re-election from the constituency and is involved in a direct fight with BJP's Smriti Irani.
