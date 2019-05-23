App
Last Updated : May 23, 2019 01:10 PM IST

Lok Sabha Polls 2019: Pragya Thakur breaks 'silence' to express happiness over poll trend

Thakur expressed happiness over the Lok Sabha poll trends which showed her ahead of her nearest Congress rival Digvijay Singh by over 90,000 votes.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

BJPs Bhopal Lok Sabha seat candidate Pragya Singh Thakur, who recently kicked up a row with some of her remarks and was observing silence for 63 hours as a mark of penance, on May 23 broke the vow to express her elation over poll trends which showed her in the lead.

Thakur expressed happiness over the Lok Sabha poll trends which showed her ahead of her nearest Congress rival Digvijay Singh by over 90,000 votes.

"I am happy with the people's response," she told reporters at her home and waved to people and her supporters who were chanting "Jai Shri Ram".

A beaming Thakur was seen waving to the supporters.

Thakur, an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, on May 20 apologised for the controversial remarks and set out to observe silence to do some "soul searching".

She had last week lauded Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse as a "patriot", sparking furious debate in the last lap of the seven-phase elections.

The Congress alleged that "insulting martyrs is in the DNA" of the BJP, which also condemned her remarks.

She also earlier said that she had "cursed" 26/11 attack martyr, IPS officer Hemant Karkare, for torturing her and falsely implicating her in the blast case.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week said he will never forgive Thakur for insulting Mahatma Gandhi.

First Published on May 23, 2019 01:04 pm

