App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 18, 2019 06:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

Lok Sabha Polls 2019: Poonam Sinha files nomination from Lucknow, to contest against Rajnath Singh

Accompanied by SP MP Dimple Yadav and Shatrughan Sinha, Poonam filed her papers at the Collectorate as the candidate for the SP-BSP-RLD alliance in the seat, which goes to polls on May 6.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Samajwadi Party (SP) nominee Poonam Sinha, wife of actor-turned politician Shatrughan Sinha who had rebelled against the BJP leadership, on April 18 filed her nomination papers for the Lucknow parliamentary seat from where Union Minister Rajnath Singh is seeking re-election.

Accompanied by SP MP Dimple Yadav and Shatrughan Sinha, Poonam filed her papers at the Collectorate as the candidate for the SP-BSP-RLD alliance in the seat, which goes to polls on May 6.

Clad in a green saree, the SP nominee, who had joined the party two days ago, arrived at the Collectorate in the afternoon after a road show. April 18 is the last date for filing of nominations for the seat.

Her husband, Shatrughan Sinha, was present during the filing of the nomination as well as the road show, which was taken out from the party office.

related news

The road show up till the Collectorate passed through the main market of the state capital where Dimple Yadav was seen waving at the crowd carrying flags of the SP and the BSP.

Sinha, who had recently quit the BJP, has joined the Congress and is contesting from the Patna Sahib seat in Bihar.

The SP had on April 17 announced the candidature of Poonam Sinha from the prestigious seat.

Earlier in the day, accompanied by SP leaders, Poonam Sinha had filed another set of papers at the Collectorate.

While BJP candidate Rajnath Singh is seeking re-election from Lucknow, Congress has named Pramod Krishnan, a veteran seer-turned-politician, as its candidate for the seat. Krishnan also filed his nomination on April 18.
First Published on Apr 18, 2019 05:59 pm

tags #India #Politics

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

Neena Gupta opens up on Masaba Gupta and Madhu Mantena's divorce: It w ...

Angrezi Medium: Irrfan Khan shares a hearty laughter with director Hom ...

Scoop: After Katrina Kaif is Ranbir Kapoor now planning to move in wit ...

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan rocks the casual look in beige as she sashays d ...

IPL 2019: Zaheer Khan turns back the clock at a Mumbai Indians’ prac ...

Avengers: Endgame’s Chris Hemsworth took a roller-coaster ride and t ...

Inshallah: Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt to play lovers in this Sanjay Le ...

Kalank: Netizens review the Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan starrer with hila ...

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all hearts in these unseen pic ...

Jio Fastest Global Operator to Reach 300 Million Users, Revenue Grows ...

After May 23, Modi Will Become PM Again and BJP Will Come to Power in ...

Malegaon Victim's Father Asks Court to Ban Sadhvi Pragya from Contesti ...

Rape Accused Former Goa MLA Atanasio Monserrate Joins Congress, May Co ...

Bride Abducted by Jilted Lover Minutes After Wedding in Rajasthan's Si ...

Malayalam Actor Kunchacko Boban Blessed with Baby Boy, Ananya Panday S ...

Trade Across Line of Control Suspended, Govt Says It is Being Used by ...

Bran Stark of 'Game of Thrones' Finally Reveals Why He Can't Stop Star ...

North Korea Says it Tested New Weapon, Wants Pompeo Out of Talks

Lok Sabha Phase 2 Elections: Chhattisgarh registers over 47% voter tur ...

It's curtains for 5-time consecutive Lok Sabha winners

Sidhu attacks Modi, says those behind Godhra cannot question him

IMD’s monsoon projections: Can we really predict the unpredictable?

Mukesh Ambani, Arundhati Katju, Menaka Guruswamy among TIME's list of ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends lower, Nifty below 11,750 as banks drag; Yes ...

Foundation for a stronger economy has been laid for next govt, says En ...

Margin could rise by over 2% after new power plant commissioned at Dah ...

The dos and don'ts to follow while accumulating home loan down paymen ...

BJP fielding Sadhvi Pragya Singh from Bhopal is clear evidence that pa ...

Nani on Jersey, tapping into his emotional side, and why the cricket d ...

Video of PJ Kurien translating Rahul Gandhi goes viral: Ridiculing ex- ...

Reliance Industries Q4 net jumps 9.8% to record Rs 10,362 crore on rob ...

Taiwan Earthquake News: Schools evacuated as quake of magnitude 6.1 hi ...

Champions League: Tottenham expose Manchester City's defensive foibles ...

Travelling without Moving with Himali Singh Soin

Paul Zacharia on A Secret History of Compassion, his relationship with ...

Xiaomi Mi 9 SE will be released globally, company confirms: All you ne ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.