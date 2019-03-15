General election 2019 | PM Modi to contest from Varanasi again, confirms Rajnath Singh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will seek re-election from Varanasi parliamentary constituency in Uttar Pradesh, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh confirmed in an exclusive interview with Rahul Joshi, MD & Group Editor-in-Chief Network18.

Singh stated that he will be contesting from Lucknow.

"I will contest from Lucknow. I have got a lot of love from the people of Lucknow. Modi Ji will contest from Benaras," Singh told Joshi.

Earlier, it was being speculated that the prime minister may contest from the temple town of Puri.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Modi had won the Varanasi parliamentary constituency with a margin of close to 400,000 votes. The union home minister had won from Lucknow in 2014 with a margin of over 2.5 lakh votes.

He has often said that he wants to carry on the legacy of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Lucknow, a seat he had represented in the Lok Sabha for five consecutive terms.

The BJP is likely to release its first list of candidates on March 16.

Earlier this week, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad had announced that he will contest from Varanasi.