App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 16, 2019 04:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

Lok Sabha polls 2019: Odisha BJP president's nephew joins Biju Janata Dal

Harischandra Panda said he joined BJD after being inspired by the developmental works done by BJD government headed by Patnaik.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

In a major embarrassment for BJP Odisha unit president Basant Panda, his nephew Harischandra Panda on March 16 joined the ruling Biju Janata Dal here in the presence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Harischandra said he joined BJD after being inspired by the developmental works done by BJD government headed by Patnaik.

The chief minister said "Harischandras inclusion in the BJD will strengthen the party."

Harischandra accused his uncle Basant Panda of working for BJP and not for the state's development. "My uncle also maintains an autocratic attitude," he said.

The BJP state president denied his nephew's allegation and said that he (Harischandra) is a grown up person and he has the right to take his own decision.

"Above all Harischandra is not my son. Even my son is free to take his own decision," Panda said.

A week back former former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Hemanada Biswal's daughter Sunita Biswal had joined the BJD.

Polling for the 21 Lok Sabha seats and 147 Assembly constituencies in Odisha will be held in four phases on April 11, 18, 23 and 29.
First Published on Mar 16, 2019 04:25 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

‘Why Do All Chor Have Modi Surname?’ Rahul’s Salvo Hours After P ...

India Pursuing Whereabouts of 7 Indians, 2 PIOs After New Zealand Mosq ...

For IAS Officer Shah Faesal to Launch Political Party in Srinagar on S ...

Salman Khan Replaces Atif Aslam to Sing Romantic Song for His Producti ...

Watch: Top Stories Of This Hour

Bhim Army Chief To Take On PM Narendra Modi In Varanasi: Chandrashekha ...

Nick Jonas is Happy to be Back on Jumanji Sets, Says He's Missed the C ...

Third Surgical Strike, Which Rajnath Singh Referred to, May Have Been ...

Gunmen Kill J&K Special Police Officer Khushboo Jan in Shopian, Fourth ...

General elections 2019: Politicisation of the military has seldom yiel ...

FAA's close ties to Boeing questioned after 2 deadly crashes

Political necessity for Congress and AAP to join hands in Delhi

China announces plans to stabilise growth amid trade war with US

Bridge collapse: 2 civic engineers suspended, inquiry ordered

Markets this week: IndusInd Bank top gainer, Tech Mahindra top loser

Wall Street edges higher at open on US-China trade hopes

Facebook shares drop as executives quit, Christchurch live-stream shoo ...

US oil retreats from 2019 high on soaring production

Illegal sand mining in Madhya Pradesh: Mafia takes to Narmada river to ...

Divide deepens between NCP, Congress in Maharashtra as Pawar and Vikhe ...

New Zealand mosque terror attack: Extremist gunman flashes grin in cou ...

Milan Talkies movie review: Tigmanshu Dhulia recasts DDLJ as a tribute ...

Raghu Karnad on winning Windham-Campbell Prize, his book on India's ro ...

Indian Wells Open: Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal set to bring back memor ...

Clean Kumbh, dirty Ganga: River's transformation during Mela was 'even ...

Air India requests 'inactive' crew to join work immediately; airline h ...

New Zealand mosque shooting: Why couldn't tech companies stop the vide ...

Kalank: Madhuri Dixit as Bahaar Begum is the epitome of beauty in this ...

Gully Boy: Ranveer Singh's Apna Time Aayega maintains its top position ...

Main Taare teaser from Notebook: Salman Khan lends his voice for a son ...

Main Bhi Chowkidar: Narendra Modi twists Rahul Gandhi's Chowkidar jibe ...

Padma Awards 2019: Manoj Bajpayee, Gautam Gambhir and others receive t ...

Malang: The Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani starrer goes on floors!

Deepika and Ranveer zoom in, Anushka and Virat zoom out of the city

Nick Jonas is so happy by the end Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle seque ...

Saif Ali Khan may be one of the best dressed but not this time
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.