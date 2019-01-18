App
Last Updated : Jan 18, 2019 02:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

Lok Sabha polls 2019: No alliance with Congress, AAP to contest all seats in Delhi, Punjab and Haryana

Senior AAP leader and the party's Delhi unit convener Gopal Rai said the decision came in the wake of the recent statements of Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit, opposing an alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The AAP on Friday said it will not go for an alliance with the Congress in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, accusing the Grand Old Party of being "arrogant", and added that it will field candidates on all the parliamentary constituencies of Delhi, Punjab and Haryana.

"In the interest of the country, we were ready to drink the poison of the Congress, but the statements show that the Congress is still seeped in its arrogance. The AAP will contest all the Lok Sabha seats in the three states on its own," Rai said.
First Published on Jan 18, 2019 02:25 pm

