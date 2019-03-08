Lok Sabha polls 2019: Mizoram Governor resigns, may contest on BJP ticket against Shashi Tharoor in Kerala

President Ram Nath Kovind has accepted the resignation of K Rajasekharan as the Governor of Mizoram, CNN News18 has reported.

Sources have told the news channel that Rajasekharan resigned so as to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala on a BJP ticket.

Currently, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor is the MP from the state capital.

Kummanam Rajasekharan is a far-right leader who headed the BJP unit in Kerala until May 2018. He was then appointed as the Governor of Mizoram by the NDA government.

Rajasekharan, who is said to be a favourite among BJP's local cadre in Kerala, had lost the Thiruvanathapuram parliamentary constituency to Tharoor in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections by a margin of less than 2 percent.

Sources from the saffron party said the 66-year-old zeroed in on him after it failed to persuade Mohanlal, one of Kerala's biggest actors.