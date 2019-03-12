App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 12, 2019 12:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lok Sabha polls 2019: How much does conducting elections cost?

Data compiled by the Election Commission of India (ECI) has projected the provisional expenditure of the 2014 Lok Sabha election to be at Rs 3,870 crore

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Lok Sabha polls beginning April 11 are slated to be the biggest elections with over 9 crore people participating in the democratic process.

The Election Commission on March 10 announced that 10 lakh polling booths will be set up across the nation for the voting process and VVPAT machines will be used in all of them.

To conduct an exercise of such scale and magnitude, it must cost the government a hefty sum. How much and who bears it, let’s find out.

Who bears the expenditure?

related news

The entire expenditure of the conduct of Lok Sabha elections is borne by the Government of India. In the case of independent state assembly elections, the respective state government pays for the expenses of conducting polls.

In the case of Lok Sabha polls and elections to state assemblies being conducted at the same time, the expenditure is shared equally between the central and respective state governments.

What all comes under the purview of election expenditure?

As per the guidelines of the Ministry of Law and Justice, the following items are treated as expenditure incurred for the actual conduct of elections:

# Setting up of polling stations, polling booths and counting centres

# Payment of travelling allowance (TA) and dearness allowance (DA) to polling personnel and counting staff

# Transporting election material including ballot boxes and EVM machines to the polling and counting centres

# Making temporary telephone facilities and electrical fittings in polling booths and counting centres

# Purchase of election material like indelible ink, ammonia paper, etc., which are exclusively utilized for that particular election

# Miscellaneous expenditure for the purpose of smooth conduct of polling and counting

How much was the expenditure?

The data compiled by the Election Commission of India (ECI) has projected the provisional expenditure of the 2014 Lok Sabha election to be Rs 3,870 crore. This is, till date, the maximum expenditure incurred by the government on conducting elections.

Image: Factly

The ECI attributed the jump in official expenses to a slew of measures taken to increase voting figures such as voter awareness campaigns, more number of contesting candidates and the introduction of the VVPAT (Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail) machines.

According to the Election Commission, the cost of conducting the general elections had already witnessed a 20-fold increase in 2009 as against the first polls held in 1952.
First Published on Mar 12, 2019 12:58 pm

tags #Election Commission of India #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

'Kalank' Teaser: An Epic Drama Set to Unfold In a Grandiose Setting

Katrina Kaif Makes a Fashion Statement in Yellow Rialto Buttoned Dress

Can We Come Back or What!: Flight Returns as Woman Forgets Baby at Jed ...

T-Series Takes on PewDiePie on YouTube: It's Bollywood vs the World No ...

Has Sara Ali Khan Said No to Shaheed Udham Singh Biopic Featuring Vick ...

Someone Mistakenly Dropped a Hate Review for Ms Excel After #BoycottSu ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Your Smartphone is Now Your Voting Companion

US to Withdraw All Remaining Diplomatic Personnel from Venezuela

Avengers Endgame Director Joe Russo to Visit India Before the Release ...

Exclusive: US says its main focus is to reduce tensions between India ...

RBI had warned of demonetisation impact on economy; no material effect ...

Modi government advertising blitz dries up as poll rules kick in

Social media do's and don'ts for candidates, parties

India and US say Pakistan must take 'concerted action' to dismantle te ...

CNBCTV18 Market LIVE: Sensex surges 450 points led by Reliance, ICICI ...

General elections 2019: How Sensex performed during last 4 election qu ...

Not sure if the current market rally is sustainable, says Kim Eng Secu ...

HDFC Life shares dive 6% on Standard Life stake sale plan

Congress' indecision may make BJP's return 'possible' as national secu ...

Captain Marvel makes historic worldwide gross of $456.3 mn, beats Blac ...

Pakistan lied about JeM's Balakot camp; located at hilltop, centre off ...

Theresa May wins 'legally binding' Brexit assurances from EU ahead of ...

Jet Airways crisis: How did the debt-laden airline secure ECB for work ...

Twitter's prototype app 'twttr' rolling out today: Here's how to insta ...

Soaking in El Clasico: Witnessing La Liga's greatest rivalry

March through the mountains: Peter Van Geit's solo journey through 40 ...

Zinedine Zidane makes sensational return to Real Madrid hot seat; repl ...

Priyanka Chopra’s late night visit to the hospital fuels pregnancy r ...

Nick Jonas conquers the Billboard, thanks fans for Sucker’s success

Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap to collaborate after Manmarziyaan, de ...

What fight? Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton come together for Commonw ...

Kalank teaser launch: Here’s what Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Karan ...

Shreya Ghoshal’s year will end on a high note, predicts Ganesha

Is Parineeti Chopra set to be cast in SS Rajamouli’s RRR? Most likel ...

Taimur, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s Pataudi visit: Khans know ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.