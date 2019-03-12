Lok Sabha polls 2019: How much does conducting elections cost?

The Lok Sabha polls beginning April 11 are slated to be the biggest elections with over 9 crore people participating in the democratic process.

The Election Commission on March 10 announced that 10 lakh polling booths will be set up across the nation for the voting process and VVPAT machines will be used in all of them.

To conduct an exercise of such scale and magnitude, it must cost the government a hefty sum. How much and who bears it, let’s find out.

Who bears the expenditure?

The entire expenditure of the conduct of Lok Sabha elections is borne by the Government of India. In the case of independent state assembly elections, the respective state government pays for the expenses of conducting polls.

In the case of Lok Sabha polls and elections to state assemblies being conducted at the same time, the expenditure is shared equally between the central and respective state governments.

What all comes under the purview of election expenditure?

As per the guidelines of the Ministry of Law and Justice, the following items are treated as expenditure incurred for the actual conduct of elections:

# Setting up of polling stations, polling booths and counting centres

# Payment of travelling allowance (TA) and dearness allowance (DA) to polling personnel and counting staff

# Transporting election material including ballot boxes and EVM machines to the polling and counting centres

# Making temporary telephone facilities and electrical fittings in polling booths and counting centres

# Purchase of election material like indelible ink, ammonia paper, etc., which are exclusively utilized for that particular election

# Miscellaneous expenditure for the purpose of smooth conduct of polling and counting

How much was the expenditure?

The data compiled by the Election Commission of India (ECI) has projected the provisional expenditure of the 2014 Lok Sabha election to be Rs 3,870 crore. This is, till date, the maximum expenditure incurred by the government on conducting elections.

The ECI attributed the jump in official expenses to a slew of measures taken to increase voting figures such as voter awareness campaigns, more number of contesting candidates and the introduction of the VVPAT (Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail) machines.

According to the Election Commission, the cost of conducting the general elections had already witnessed a 20-fold increase in 2009 as against the first polls held in 1952.