App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 12, 2019 12:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lok Sabha polls 2019: How much does conducting elections cost?

Data compiled by the Election Commission of India (ECI) has projected the provisional expenditure of the 2014 Lok Sabha election to be at Rs 3,870 crore

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Lok Sabha polls beginning April 11 are slated to be the biggest elections with over 9 crore people participating in the democratic process.

The Election Commission on March 10 announced that 10 lakh polling booths will be set up across the nation for the voting process and VVPAT machines will be used in all of them.

To conduct an exercise of such scale and magnitude, it must cost the government a hefty sum. How much and who bears it, let’s find out.

Who bears the expenditure?

related news

The entire expenditure of the conduct of Lok Sabha elections is borne by the Government of India. In the case of independent state assembly elections, the respective state government pays for the expenses of conducting polls.

In the case of Lok Sabha polls and elections to state assemblies being conducted at the same time, the expenditure is shared equally between the central and respective state governments.

What all comes under the purview of election expenditure?

As per the guidelines of the Ministry of Law and Justice, the following items are treated as expenditure incurred for the actual conduct of elections:

# Setting up of polling stations, polling booths and counting centres

# Payment of travelling allowance (TA) and dearness allowance (DA) to polling personnel and counting staff

# Transporting election material including ballot boxes and EVM machines to the polling and counting centres

# Making temporary telephone facilities and electrical fittings in polling booths and counting centres

# Purchase of election material like indelible ink, ammonia paper, etc., which are exclusively utilized for that particular election

# Miscellaneous expenditure for the purpose of smooth conduct of polling and counting

How much was the expenditure?

The data compiled by the Election Commission of India (ECI) has projected the provisional expenditure of the 2014 Lok Sabha election to be Rs 3,870 crore. This is, till date, the maximum expenditure incurred by the government on conducting elections.

Image: Factly

The ECI attributed the jump in official expenses to a slew of measures taken to increase voting figures such as voter awareness campaigns, more number of contesting candidates and the introduction of the VVPAT (Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail) machines.

According to the Election Commission, the cost of conducting the general elections had already witnessed a 20-fold increase in 2009 as against the first polls held in 1952.
First Published on Mar 12, 2019 12:58 pm

tags #Election Commission of India #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

18-year-old Boy Sets Girl Ablaze After She Declines Marriage Proposal

WhatsApp Banning Users For Using Third-Party Version of The Messaging ...

South Kashmir Remains Indifferent to Election Announcement, Politician ...

Congress Likely to Leave Out Seats Contested by SP-BSP Stalwarts as Re ...

Akshardham Car Fire: Delhi Traffic Police Educate Drivers to Install E ...

Mayawati’s Former Secretary Netram Raided Over Alleged Tax Evasion o ...

'Aren't Cars Worse?' SC Questions Ban on Firecrackers, Says People Can ...

Politicizing Border Conflict Causing More Harm Than Help to BJP: Kejri ...

Honor Days Sale: Offers on Honor View 20, Honor Play, Honor 8X And Mor ...

Spotlight on Boeing 737 Max planes: Here is what the aviation industry ...

Exclusive: US says its main focus is to reduce tensions between India ...

RBI had warned of demonetisation impact on economy; no material effect ...

Modi government advertising blitz dries up as poll rules kick in

Latest updates: Many airlines around the world ground Boeing 737 Max a ...

CNBCTV18 Market LIVE: Sensex surges 450 points led by Reliance, ICICI ...

General elections 2019: How Sensex performed during last 4 election qu ...

Not sure if the current market rally is sustainable, says Kim Eng Secu ...

HDFC Life shares dive 6% on Standard Life stake sale plan

Supriya Sule or Ajit Pawar? Sharad Pawar taking the backseat in Lok Sa ...

Kalank teaser: Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt play star-crossed lovers in Ka ...

Pakistan lied about JeM's Balakot camp; located at hilltop, centre off ...

Theresa May wins 'legally binding' Brexit assurances from EU ahead of ...

Jet Airways crisis: How did the debt-laden airline secure ECB for work ...

Oppo F11 Pro review: Excellent design and a great camera make it easy ...

Soaking in El Clasico: Witnessing La Liga's greatest rivalry

March through the mountains: Peter Van Geit's solo journey through 40 ...

Zinedine Zidane makes sensational return to Real Madrid hot seat; repl ...

Kalank teaser: The Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt film boasts of some mesmer ...

Kalank Teaser: Five things we loved about this visually pleasing Varun ...

Kalank teaser launch: Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan reveal their fight o ...

Priyanka Chopra’s late night visit to the hospital fuels pregnancy r ...

Nick Jonas conquers the Billboard, thanks fans for Sucker’s success

Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap to collaborate after Manmarziyaan, de ...

What fight? Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton come together for Commonw ...

Kalank teaser launch: Here’s what Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Karan ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.