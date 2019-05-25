Lok Sabha polls 2019 | EC data shows no mismatch in EVM-VVPAT tally

More than 90 crore Indians came together to vote and select the next government of the largest democracy in the world.

While the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA emerged victorious securing 353 of 543 seats, doubts were raised on the validity of EVM-VVPATs, with the Opposition demanding a 100 percent count to counter alleged manipulation of EVMs.

However, the Election Commission data revealed that there wasn't a single case of a mismatch between the VVPAT slip and the EVM count.

The ECI had commissioned 2.3 lakh ballot units, 16.3 lakh control units and 17.3 lakh VVPATs for the 2019 Lok Sabha Polls.

Of the commissioned VVPATs, a physical count of 20,625 ballotless voting system was to be done as compared to the 2014 elections, where 4,125 VVPAT slips were counted.

The Supreme Court further ordered a tally of VVPATs in five polling stations instead of one in every assembly segment.

According to the report submitted by Chief Electoral Officers across states, there was no mismatch in the VVPATs that were tallied.

Despite all the backlash the ballotless voting system has garnered over the years, VVPATs have not misreported since it was brought in 2013-14.