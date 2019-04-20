Lok Sabha Polls 2019: Digvijay Singh and Jyotiraditya Scindia file nominations

Congress stalwarts Digvijay Singh and Jyotiraditya Scindia filed nomination forms from Bhopal and Guna Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh, respectively.

Singh, who is facing BJP's Pragya Singh Thakur in Bhopal, filed his papers, said Congress leader Jawahar Punjabi.

"Diggi Raja" (as Singh is fondly called) would defeat Thakur, an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, and recapture the seat for the Congress after a gap of 30 years, Punjabi claimed.

Scindia, popularly known as "Maharaj" owing to his royal lineage, filed his nomination papers with the Shivpuri district election officer, Congress spokesperson Pankaj Chaturvedi said.

Scindia, the sitting MP, is facing BJP's K P Yadav in Guna..