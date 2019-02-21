Lok Sabha polls 2019 | Deal sealed in Uttar Pradesh: SP to contest from 37 seats, BSP gets 38

The Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) have declared their seat-sharing position in Uttar Pradesh for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections due in April-May.

The Akhilesh Yadav-led SP will contest from 37 parliamentary constituencies, while the Mayawati-led BSP will contest from 38 seats, CNN News18 has reported.

The SP and the BSP, which had announced their alliance for Lok Sabha polls earlier this year, have decided not to contest from Rae Bareli and Amethi, which have traditionally been Congress bastions. However, the SP will field a candidate against Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi, his parliamentary constituency.

The seat-sharing strategy between the SP and BSP announced on February 21 also puts an end to the speculation that the coalition was reconsidering its posturing in order to accommodate the Congress, after the Grand Old Party brought Priyanka Gandhi into the political arena. Post-poll alliances, however, cannot be ruled out.