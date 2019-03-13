Lok Sabha Polls 2019 | Deal sealed in Karnataka; Congress to contest 20 seats, JD(S) gets 8

Moneycontrol News

The Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular) have finalised the seat-sharing arrangement for Karnataka.

The Congress will contest on 20 seats while the JD(S) will contest on eight, CNN News 18 has reported. Karnataka has 28 Lok Sabha seats.

According to reports, the JD(S) will field candidates from the Tumkur, Hasan, Mandya, Shimoga and Bengaluru North seats. Earlier, there were reports of disagreements between Congress and JD(S) over the Tumkur Lok Sabha constituency.

JD(S) supremo and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda had earlier in the day said that the seat-sharing arrangement is yet to be finalised and that Congress president Rahul Gandhi will decide on the arrangement on March 15.