you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 05, 2019 04:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lok Sabha polls 2019: CPI(M) reaches out to Congress in West Bengal

During the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the Congress had won four and the CPI(M) had gotten a dismal two out of the total 42 parliamentary constituencies in the state.

In an attempt to reach out to the Congress, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) Central Committee has announced that it would not contest from the six parliamentary seats in West Bengal that are currently held by either of the two parties.

Senior political leaders have told Hindustan Times that CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury spoke to Congress President Rahul Gandhi before taking the decision.

West Bengal has a total of 42 parliamentary constituencies, out of which the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) had won 34 in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. The Congress had won four and the CPI(M) had gotten a dismal two.

Sources have told the newspaper that Gandhi is “trying to convince” his party’s state unit on a seat-sharing agreement, adding that the Congress wants to contest from the two CPI(M) seats as well.

A seat-sharing agreement between the CPI(M) and its erstwhile rival Congress is crucial in West Bengal to take on the dominant TMC and the rising BJP in the state, where the Left was in power for 34 long years.

The concretization of a partnership between the Congress and the CPI(M) is also important for Yechury, who has fought with the Kerala unit of the party to convince them to keep their doors open for an alliance with the Grand Old Party in West Bengal.

A senior leader from the CPI(M) told the newspaper that the party has conveyed its wish to contest from at least 20 seats to the Congress. Its three partners — CPI, Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) and Forward Bloc — may get 9 seats. The rest, 13, will be Congress’ share.

During the United Opposition meeting, Yechury is said to have spoken to both UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi over the formation of an alliance. To this, Rahul is said to have agreed on the importance of an alliance but also pointed out the need for Congress to contest from more number of seats.

When asked about CPI(M)’s readiness to form an alliance with an erstwhile adversary, Sitaram Yechury told the newspaper, “The situation has changed. We decide tactics on based on current situation.”

“A triangular fight will be better (for the Left) than a quadrangular contest,” Yechury added.
First Published on Mar 5, 2019 04:30 pm

tags #Congress and CPI(M) #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics #Sitaram Yechury #Trinamool Congress (TMC) #west bengal

