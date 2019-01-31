Lok Sabha polls 2019: Congress, UDF leaders in huddle in Kerala after two allies demand more seats

Leaders of Indian National Congress’ Kerala unit have called for a meeting with its allies after two partners — the Indian Union Muslim League and Kerala Congress (M) — sought extra seats to contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Congress and other leaders of the United Democratic Front (UDF) will meet in capital Thiruvananthapuram on January 31.

On January 29, IUML and KC (M) staked claim to contest on extra seats during their meeting with Congress President Rahul Gandhi, according to reports.

However, the seat-sharing formula was not discussed.

In 2014, the IUML had contested from Malappuram and Ponnani. It had won both seats. KC (M) represents the Kottayam seat — the only seat it contested then.

The demand for more seats has reportedly created confusion in the Congress as it has not started discussions with its leaders and cadre yet.

Most opinion polls have given UDF the advantage over the Left. In a state that has voted the local government out every five years, Congress-led UDF is banking on local anti-incumbency to grab a large chunk of Lok Sabha seats.

In Kerala, the UDF’s main rival is the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF). While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) does not have significant presence in the state, its support base has swelled over the last few years.

Kerala has a total of 20 parliamentary seats. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the Congress won eight seats, followed by IUML’s two. KC (M) and the Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) won one each. The UDF won a total of 12 seats.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) — the main constituent of the LDF — won five seats. The Communist Party of India (CPI) won one seat. Two seats were won by Independent candidates backed by the LDF.