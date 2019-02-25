Lok Sabha polls 2019: Congress-NCP struggle to get smaller parties on board in Maharashtra

Congress President Rahul Gandhi will address a rally in Maharashtra’s Dhule on March 1 to kick-start the Opposition alliance’s campaign in the state for the Lok Sabha elections.

The party is also planning a rally of recently-appointed All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra next month. While the public meetings are being seen as the party’s attempt to ramp up its election campaign, the Congress-Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) alliance is seemingly struggling to get smaller parties on board.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-Shiv Sena had formally announced its seat-sharing formula on February 18. However, the Opposition alliance has not announced their seat-sharing formula yet.

Other parties in the Opposition alliance are likely to include the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Peasants and Workers Party (PWP) and the Raju Shetti-led Swabhimani Shetkari Saghtana.

It is unclear if the alliance has struck a deal with the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA), which has a strong presence in Palghar.

Congress turns down offer to include MNS

The Congress has rejected an alliance with Raj Thackeray’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), as was reportedly proposed by the NCP.

"We have ideological differences with MNS, and any kind of electoral tie-up with it would be difficult," Maharashtra Congress unit chief Ashok Chavan said on February 22.

According to reports, NCP was keen on getting MNS on board. Senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar had met Thackeray a few days earlier.

Raju Shetti may reconsider support

The Congress-NCP combine are willing to give Raju Shetti’s Swabhimani Shetkari Saghtana one parliamentary seat — Hatkanangle. However, Shetti has sought at least three seats that include Buldhana and Wardha, besides Hatkanangle. Shetti had earlier demanded six seats.

According to reports, Shetti is considering exiting the alliance if his demand for three seats is not met. He is expected to hold a meeting with party leaders on February 27, to decide the future course of action.

Prakash Ambedkar on board?

According to a report in The Economic Times, Prakash Ambedkar-led Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh (BBM) has rejected Congress-NCP’s offer for four seats.

The report adds that Ambedkar has asked the two parties not to field candidates in 18 Lok Sabha constituencies where he has already announced candidates. Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

On February 22, Chavan had said, "We want Ambedkar to be part of our alliance so that the BJP does not benefit (from division of votes)."

The Ambedkar-led party has already tied up with Asaduddin Owaisi’s All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM).

However, BJP-Shiv Sena may also be facing trouble with smaller allies. Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on February 24 said he was disappointed that his party was not considered when BJP and Shiv Sena formed an alliance.

The Republican Party of India [RPI (A)] leader said he would have preferred to fight the Lok Sabha polls from Mumbai South-Central seat, currently held by Shiv Sena's Rahul Shewale.

The Minister of State (MoS) for Social Justice also said that the BJP could give his party the Mumbai North-East seat if it cannot get Sena to part with the South-Central seat.

