App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 17, 2019 01:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

Lok Sabha Polls 2019: Congress, BJP spar over 'corruption' in Madhya Pradesh

The ruling Congress in the state also says it will probe all scams that came to light during the previous BJP-led government.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Against the backdrop of Income Tax raids on close aides of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, the opposition BJP says it would make corruption as the main plank of its campaign for the Lok Sabha polls.

The ruling Congress in the state also says it will probe all scams that came to light during the previous BJP-led government.

The Income-Tax Department last week said it detected a "widespread and well-organised" racket of collection of unaccounted cash of about Rs 281 crore during raids against close aides of Nath and others.

The Congress dubbed the searches as "pre-meditated and politically motivated".

related news

Three days after the I-T raids, the state economic offences wing (EOW) registered an FIR into the alleged Rs 3,000 crore e-tendering scam which happened when the state was ruled by the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government.

The EOW also recently registered a case of fraud and financial irregularities against B K Kuthiala, a former vice-chancellor of the city-based government run journalism university.

State Congress spokesman K K Mishra said, "Our government is going to take action in all the scams, including Vyapam - the multi-crore admission and recruitment racket, and e-tendering process of the previous BJP government in MP."

The Congress would fulfil all its promises made before the last year's state Assembly polls to eliminate corruption, he said.

He denied that the action was the fallout of I-T raids on Nath's close aides.

"The I-T searches did not yield any result, they were just politically motivated," he said.

Countering the Congress, MP BJP spokesman Rajnish Agrawal said corruption would be the key issue to be raised by his party during its poll campaign.

"We are going to highlight the I-T raids on Nath's aides," he said.

Asked about action being initiated into irregularities allegedly committed during the previous BJP government's tenure, Agrawal dubbed it as "political vendetta".

He claimed the action was being taken without any inqury and that it was against the law.

Lok Sabha elections to 29 seats in MP will be held in four phases on April 29, and May 6, 12 and 19, and the results will be declared on May 23.
First Published on Apr 17, 2019 01:03 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #I-T department #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

Kalank Movie Review: Watch it only if you are a Varun Dhawan and Alia ...

Exclusive: Atif Aslam’s song removed from Ajay Devgn's film De De P ...

Exclusive: Ayushmann Khurrana's Bala to feature Bhumi Pednekar and thi ...

Bharat Poster: Katrina Kaif is the 'madam' to Salman Khan's 'sir'

Mental Hai Kya poster: Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao are looking bo ...

Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downey Jr and other Avengers share this specia ...

Happy Birthday Chiyaan Vikram: Five times the actor blew us away with ...

Jabariya Jodi wraps shoot: Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra are all ...

Pretty women Priyanka Chopra and Jacqueline Fernandez bond over Pretty ...

Police Post Photo of Missing Harvard Law Professor on Twitter, Netizen ...

Rahul Gandhi Performs 'Beli Tharpanam' for Father in Kerala

Is Star Plus' Hit Show Ye Hain Mohabbatein Going Off Air in June?

'Bar Council Was Hounding Me': Prashant Bhushan Quits Governing Bodies ...

Sorry Guys, I’m a Failure: Guardiola Snaps When Questioned over Cham ...

Fact vs Fake: Did Rahul Gandhi Promise to Provide Farmland on the Moon ...

150 AMMK Men Booked for Preventing Flying Squad Team from Conducting S ...

Happy Birthday Chiyaan Vikram: 10 Trendsetting Style Statements by the ...

India's Most Wanted Teaser: Here's All You Need to Know About This Arj ...

Lok Sabha Polls 2019: EC, PIB and Congress use 'Game of Thrones' refer ...

Tamil Nadu Elections 2019: Vellore DMK candidate hits out at Election ...

97 seats go to polls in 2nd phase on April 18

Kanimozhi lashes out at Narendra Modi, says ‘won’t be cowed down ...

Late art historian's work, video game could help rebuild Notre Dame

Asia relieved as China data point to recovery

Q4 Earnings: Why Morgan Stanley believes Indian companies will perform ...

Beer vs spirits: Why UBL commands higher valuation over USL

8 things to remember when you give power of attorney to a person

'Could be a Congress ploy': Nirmala Sitharaman on Imran Khan saying In ...

Vijay Mallya feels sorry for Jet Airways, claims private airlines disc ...

50 lakh people lost jobs since demonetisation in 2016, reveals latest ...

Varun Dhawan on Kalank, reuniting with Alia Bhatt, and his upcoming fi ...

Indonesia votes in its biggest-ever election: 190 million to decide fa ...

Champions League: Dominant Barcelona humiliate wasteful Manchester Uni ...

From Baisakhi to Vishu, these traditional foods mark the advent of New ...

Angry young Indians: Nikhila Henry on documenting youth unrest, the ne ...

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg leveraged user data as 'bargaining chip' ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.