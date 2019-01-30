App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019
Days hours minutes

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 30, 2019 08:38 AM IST | Source: PTI

Lok Sabha polls 2019: BJP starts holding division-wise meetings

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis started conducting the meetings with the party MPs and discussing the situation in their respective constituencies, the BJP leader said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

With the Lok Sabha elections just months away, the BJP on Tuesday started holding division-wise meetings here to assess the ground situation and prepare itself for the polls, a party functionary said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis started conducting the meetings with the party MPs and discussing the situation in their respective constituencies, the BJP leader said.

"Most of the meetings held on Tuesday are related to the Lok Sabha constituencies in Mumbai region. The other segments will be discussed in the subsequent days," the office-bearer of the saffron party said.

"The BJP has earlier carried out some surveys about the party's chances of winning the 2019 general elections. Based on it, we have given instructions to our MPs so that they should not lag behind on any front," the leader said.

related news

On the possibility of a pre-poll tie-up between the BJP and the Shiv Sena, another party leader said, "The BJP is keen on forging an alliance with the Shiv Sena, but the latter is bargaining hard this time."

"The statements made by the Sena leaders time-to-time show that they do not want to join hands with the BJP easily," he said.

Maharashtra is the second largest state, next only to Uttar Pradesh, in terms of number of Lok Sabha seats.

The Shiv Sena, which has been continually taking potshots at the BJP, had said on Monday that it would be the "big brother" in the alliance, while not making it clear whether it will have a fresh tie-up with the saffron party.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led party had said last January that it would go it alone in all future elections.

Till 2014, the BJP and the Sena, allies for long, had an understanding where the former contested a larger share of Lok Sabha seats and the latter contested a greater number of Assembly seats in Maharashtra.

In the 2014 Assembly polls, which the two parties fought separately, the BJP had won 122 seats against Sena's 63. The Sena later joined the government in the state as a junior partner.
First Published on Jan 30, 2019 08:25 am

tags #BJP #Current Affairs #Devendra Fadnavis #India #Politics

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.