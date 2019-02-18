Lok Sabha polls 2019: BJP-Shiv Sena in final round of seat sharing talks; tie-up announcement likely today

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena are in final stages of seat-sharing negotiations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The two parties may announce a formal alliance as early as February 18, according to media reports.

BJP National President Amit Shah, who will be in Jaipur on February 18, is expected to fly down to Mumbai if talks were to conclude in time. Shah and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray are then expected to formally make an announcement.

However, it is unclear if the alliance has been finalised only for the general election or is it also for the state election expected to happen in September-October.

Reports also suggested that while Shah was looking to finalise the seat-sharing arrangement for the Lok Sabha polls, Thackeray was keen on brokering a deal for the Assembly elections too.

The Sena had reportedly sought a ‘Big Brother’ status in Maharashtra and demanded a return to the 1995 seat-sharing formula, wherein the Thackeray-led party had contested 169 seats, while the BJP was given a much smaller chunk (116 out of the 288 seats) in the Maharashtra Assembly.

This would mean that the Sena would get to choose the chief minister in the event of an alliance's win. During the 1995 election, the Sena had bagged 73 seats while the BJP had won 65, and Sena's Manohar Joshi was appointed as Chief Minister.

According to media reports, the basic structure of the alliance has been worked out but the final numbers could see last-minute adjustments.

The Sena has been publically criticising the BJP on a number of issues. In early 2018, the Sena had announced that it would contest the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and the Maharashtra Assembly elections separately over disagreements with the BJP. However, has been a thaw in their relationship in the recent months.

Political experts believe that both parties would loses significant number of seats if the alliance does not materialise.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis too had expressed that both parties (BJP and Shiv Sena) would suffer if the alliance ends.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won 42 out of the 48 seats in the state. BJP and Shiv Sena bagged 23 and 18 seats, respectively. Their then ally Raju Shetti-led Swabhimani Paksha secured one seat.

In terms of vote share, BJP and Shiv Sena bagged 27.56 and 20.82 percent of the votes, respectively. Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) polled 18.29 and 16.12 percent of the votes, respectively.

Maharashtra has the second largest pool of Lok Sabha seats at 48 after Uttar Pradesh at 80. Winning a significant chunk of seats in the state would improve chances of either the NDA or Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) of forming the government at the Centre.