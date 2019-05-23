App
Last Updated : May 23, 2019 05:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

Lok Sabha Polls 2019: BJP set to repeat 2014 clean sweep in Gujarat, Amit Shah expands lead

With its candidates securing leads of more than three lakh votes in nine seats, the party appeared set to repeat its 2014 performance.

The BJP is leading in all 26 Lok Sabha constituencies in Gujarat, the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

With its candidates securing leads of more than three lakh votes in nine seats, the party appeared set to repeat its 2014 performance.

Party president Amit Shah, who is contesting his maiden Lok Sabha election, has taken a lead of over 5.54 lakh votes over his nearest Congress rival C J Chavda in Gandhinagar.

BJP patriarch L K Advani had won from Gandhinagar by 4.83 lakh votes in 2014.

BJP's Surat nominee Darshana Jardosh is leading by over 5.39 lakh votes over her Congress rival Ashok Patel, as per the trends made available by the Election Commission.

In Navsari, BJP's C R Patil is leading by over 4.80 lakh votes against Congress' Dharmesh Patel.

In Vadodara, BJP's Ranjanben Bhatt is leading by over 4.17 lakh votes against Congress' Prashant Patel.

In Rajkot, Chhota Udepur, Bhavnagar, Bharuch and Valsad, BJP candidates have gained leads of over 3 lakh votes.

In Chhota Udepur, Congress' Ranjit Rathva is trailing behind BJP's Gitaben Rathva by over 3.72 lakh votes.

BJP candidate Mohan Kundariya is leading by over 3.67 lakh votes in Rajkot.

In Bharuch, Mansukh Vasava of BJP has taken a lead of over 3.16 lakh votes. In Bhavnagar, BJP's Bharti Shiyal is ahead by 3.23 lakh votes.

In Valsad, BJP's K C Patel is leading by over 3.11 lakh votes.

In Dahod, Union minister Jasvantsinh Bhabhor is ahead by more than 1.18 lakh votes against Congress' Babubhai Katara.

Congress candidate from Anand and former Union minister, Bharatsinh Solanki, is trailing by 1.97 lakh votes against BJP's Mitesh Patel.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly and Congress nominee from Amreli, Paresh Dhanani, is trailing by 1.62 lakh votes against BJP's Naran Kachhadiya.

As the trends suggested a clean sweep for the BJP in Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraba greeted people gathered outside her home at Raysan in Gandhinagar.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani thanked people for reposing faith in the BJP and lauded Modi's leadership and party president Amit Shah's "Chankaya niti".

First Published on May 23, 2019 05:11 pm

tags #Amit Shah #BJP #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Narendra Modi #Politics

