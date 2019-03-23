App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 23, 2019 10:53 AM IST | Source: PTI

Lok Sabha polls 2019: BJP likely to field wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt from Haryana

Dutt, who won the bronze medal in the 2012 Olympic Games, is likely to be fielded from either Sonepat or Rohtak, the sources said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The BJP is likely to field wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt in the Lok Sabha election from a constituency in Haryana, party sources said on March 22.

His name was recommended by the BJP's state unit to the party's central election committee which met here, they said.

Dutt, who won the bronze medal in the 2012 Olympic Games, is likely to be fielded from either Sonepat or Rohtak, the sources said.

In Friday's meeting attended by top BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah, the party discussed names of its nominees in several states, including Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat and Goa.

The BJP had on March 21 released its first list of 184 candidates for the elections to 543-member Lok Sabha.
First Published on Mar 23, 2019 10:42 am

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

