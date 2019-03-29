Lok Sabha polls 2019: BJP announces names of 11 more candidates

The BJP Friday announced 11 more candidates for the Lok Sabha polls, including three each from Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. With this list, the party has announced the names of 367 candidates so far for the upcoming seven phase Lok Sabha elections starting from April 11.

The list of 11 names include three candidates each from Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan and one each from Maharashtra and Jammu and Kashmir.

The counting will be held on May 23.

The party has earlier nominated Prime Minister Narendra Modi as its candidate from Varanasi and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh from Lucknow.

Party chief Amit Shah will contest from Gandhinagar.