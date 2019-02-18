Lok Sabha polls 2019: Ashok Chavan name not included in Maharashtra Congress' first list of 26 candidates

The Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) has submitted a list of 26 probable candidates to the All India Congress Committee (AICC) for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections scheduled for April-May.

The list was submitted to senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, who is also the in-charge for Maharashtra on February 17. According to a report in The Hindu, seven seats have only one proposed candidate name.

Work done by the campaign an election committee was reviewed during the meeting. The political mood in the state and demands of alliance partners were also reviewed.

The meeting was attended by Congress state unit President Ashok Chavan, Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil and other senior leaders.

Ashok Chavan kept aside for state polls?

Amita Chavan, wife of former chief minister Ashok Chavan, has been included for the Nanded constituency. Nanded is a bastion of the Congress and is currently held by Ashok Chavan.

Listing Amita Chavan’s name for the seat has sparked speculation that Ashok Chavan may not contest the Lok Sabha polls and may instead contest the assembly polls.

Maharashtra is expected to head for Assembly elections in September-October.

Many of Ashok Chavan’s supporters had urged him to not contest in the general election, so that he could be a front runner for Congress’ chief ministerial candidacy.

The list also quietens reports that Congress President Rahul Gandhi could contest from a seat in Maharashtra (possibly Nanded) other than his current seat Amethi, Uttar Pradesh.

Milind Deora, Sushil Kumar Shinde included

The submitted names include former Union minister Milind Deora for Mumbai South and former Union home minister Sushil Kumar Shinde for Solapur.

Rajeev Satav (Hingoli), Charulata Tokas (Wardha), Mukul Wasnik (Ramtek), Manikrao Thakre (Yavatmal) and Amita Chavan (Nanded) are some of the other names on the list.

All of the aforementioned Congress members are the single proposed candidates from their constituencies.

According to the report, the party has 31 aspirants in the Latur Lok Sabha constituency -- the highest.

Deora had earlier this month said that he may not contest the general election over infighting in the party and clashes with Mumbai Congress President Sanjay Nirupam.

Currently as part of Congress’ publicity committee for the Lok Sabha polls, Deora had told News18 that Nirupam's leadership has failed party members. “I am hurt and disappointed. Many Congress leaders are sitting at home today. One should talk to these leaders about why they feel dejected, disillusioned,” he told the news channel.

In the interview, Deora said, "I may not want to fight elections due to this infighting." He added that he had conveyed his concerns to Congress President Rahul Gandhi over the matter.

No action against Nirupam

The party high command also asked party leaders in the state to keep internal issues aside and concentrate on the Lok Sabha polls. According to media reports, this instruction was issued in relation to complaints against Mumbai Congress President Sanjay Nirupam as the party doesn't want to antagonise its crucial North Indian vote bank and usher a change of guard so close to the poling date.