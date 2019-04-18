App
Last Updated : Apr 18, 2019 12:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

Lok Sabha polls 2019: Around 32% polling recorded in Manipur till 11 am

Manipur Governor Najma Heptulla, after casting vote at T G Higher Secondary School, urged voters not to waste their democratic right.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Whatsapp

Around 32 percent of the 9,28,626 voters exercised their franchise till 11 am for the Inner Manipur parliamentary constituency on Thursday. Chief Electoral Officer P K Singh said 32.18 per cent voting was recorded till the first four hours.

The electorate comprising 4,80,751 women voters are eligible to cast their votes at 1,300 polling stations in the second phase of polling.

The governor who has moved her voting constituency to Imphal from her constituency in New Delhi, said, "We should cast our vote in the place where we live". Heptulla is now enrolled in the Sagolband Assembly constituency in Manipurs Imphal West district. She reminded the people that unlike in some other countries where women had to fight for their right to vote, "The Indian Constitution provides adult franchise to both men and women."

A total of 12 candidates, including five independents are in the fray from the Inner Manipur Lok Sabha seat.

Outer Manipur constituency, the only other parliamentary seat in the state, went to the polls in the first phase on April 11.
First Published on Apr 18, 2019 12:46 pm

#General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

