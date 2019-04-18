App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 18, 2019 11:07 AM IST | Source: PTI

Lok Sabha polls 2019: 7.60% turnout till 9am in Karnataka

Many senior senior citizens cast their vote during the morning hours to avoid the summer heat.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

A voter turnout of 7.60 percent is being reported from 14 constituencies in Karnataka till 9 am, with the highest number of people voting in Dakshina Kannada and the least in Bangalore Central during the first two hours. Dakshina Kannada recorded a voting per cent of 14.94 per cent and Bangalore Central 5.41 percent till 9 am, election officials said.

Many senior senior citizens cast their vote during the morning hours to avoid the summer heat.

Union minister D V Sadananda Gowda, the BJP candidate from Bangalore North, was among the early voters.

State Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, wife Anita and son Nikhil, the JD(S) candidate from Mandya, cast their vote at Kethiganahalli which comes under Bangalore Rural seat.

related news

Speaking to reporters later, Kumaraswamy urged people to exercise their right to franchise. "Voting is your right, please go to polling booths and vote. Your vote will decide the next government of the country," he said.

The Congress-JD(S) alliance is fighting against the BJP in Karnataka.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitaraman and RSS joint general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, Congress candidate in Bangalore (North) Krishna Byre Gowda also cast their vote.

Infosys founder N R Narayana Murthy and wife Sudha cast their vote in Bengaluru.

Polling began at 7 am in 30,164 polling stations that are mostly in the southern part of the state, covering almost the entire old Mysuru region and a few coastal districts.

A total of 2,67,51,893 people are expected to vote to elect their representative from among 241 candidates in the fray during this phase.

Among the 241 candidates, 224 are men and 17 women.

Thirty-one candidates, the highest, are contesting from Bangalore (North) and the least from Hassan (6).

Prominent contestants in this phase are former prime minister H D Deve Gowda (Tumkur), his grandsons Prajwal Revanna and Nikhil Kumaraswamy from Hassan and Mandya respectively, as also Union minister Sadananda Gowda (Bangalore North), and senior Congress leaders Veerappa Moily (Chikkaballapura) and K H Muniyappa (Kolar).

Other candidates include multi-lingual actors and independent candidates Sumalatha Ambareesh (Mandya) and Prakash Raj (Bangalore North), and BJP's Tejasvi Surya (Bangalore South), who is pitted against veteran Congressman B K Hariprasad.

Of the 14 constituencies going to polls, BJP and Congress had won six each in 2014 Lok Sabha elections, and JD(S) in two.

While the BJP is contesting in 13 constituencies and supporting independent candidate Sumalatha Ambareesh in Mandya, Congress and JD(S) have fielded their candidates in 10 and four constituencies, respectively.

The remaining 14 constituencies, mostly in the northern districts, will go to polls on April 23.
First Published on Apr 18, 2019 10:55 am

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

Scoop: After Katrina Kaif is Ranbir Kapoor now planning to move in wit ...

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all hearts in these unseen pic ...

Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul have moved on after the Koffee With Karan c ...

Beyoncé's Grammy-winning 'Lemonade' is officially releasing on all th ...

Kalank Day 1 collection: The Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt film registers o ...

Rangoli Chandel supports Tanushree Dutta, slams Bollywood for mocking ...

IPL 2019: Virat Kohli’s pink turban is breaking the internet for all ...

Tanushree Dutta slams Ajay Devgn: He could quietly replace Alok Nath i ...

Emma Thompson and Jonas Brothers to feature on Saturday Night live

Twitter Set to Launch Hide Replies Feature Soon

Hrithik Roshan's New Workout Video Leaves Tiger Shroff and Ranveer Sin ...

L&T's Heavy Engineering Arm Bags 'Significant' Contracts

'I Will Leave You in Suspense', Says Rahul Gandhi on Sister Priyanka C ...

Earthquake of 6.1 Magnitude Jolts East Taiwan, No Casualties Reported

These Xiaomi Phones Will Not be Getting MIUI 11 Update, Is Your Phone ...

Release of Long-awaited Mueller Report on Russia a Watershed Moment fo ...

Manchester United Beat Aston Villa to Secure Promotion to Women’s Su ...

Elections 2019: Raj Babbar Confident Of Congress And It's Allies Will ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Fair polls impossible with Yogi's actions, s ...

Sidhu attacks Modi, says those behind Godhra cannot question him

IMD’s monsoon projections: Can we really predict the unpredictable?

Party hopping once a taboo, now a virtue in western Uttar Pradesh

Mukesh Ambani, Arundhati Katju, Menaka Guruswamy among TIME's list of ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex erases gains, turns negative, Nifty arou ...

RIL shares rise over 2% over Saudi Aramco deal buzz, ahead of Q4 earni ...

SpiceJet rallies 15% along with IndiGo after rival Jet Airways tempora ...

These 45 smallcap stocks rallied 50-195% since October 26; do you own ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: BJP guilty of unleashing I-T raids on politic ...

Madhuri Dixit on Kalank, Total Dhamaal: Actors are more secure about d ...

Lok Sabha polls: How Lucknow's discerning voters chose a prime ministe ...

Jet Airways lenders 'reasonably hopeful' of getting successful bids fo ...

Indonesia votes in its biggest-ever election: 190 million to decide fa ...

Champions League: Tottenham down Manchester City on away goals to reac ...

Travelling without Moving with Himali Singh Soin

Paul Zacharia on A Secret History of Compassion, his relationship with ...

WhatsApp may soon rollout Animated Stickers to the Android, iOS and We ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.