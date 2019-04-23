Lok Sabha Polls 2019: 26.92% polling till 11 am in Goa

An average 26.92 percent voter turnout was recorded in Goa till 11 am on April 23 for elections to two Lok Sabha constituencies and bypolls to three Assembly seats

Voting for North Goa and South Goa Lok Sabha constituencies and bypolls in Mandrem, Shiroda and Mapusa Assembly seats began at 7 am across 1,652 polling booths.

Till 11 am, the North Goa recorded 26.52 percent polling while it was 26.55 percent in South Goa.

Besides, Shiroda registered 29.16 polling, Mapusa - 26.81 percent and Mandrem - 25.6 percent, according to official figures.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and his wife were among the early voters.

State Governor Mridula Sinha and her husband also cast their votes in the morning at a polling booth in Dona Paula area near Panaji.

Congress candidate from North Goa Girish Chodankar and BJP nominee Shripad Naik also exercised their franchise early in the day.

In South Goa, Congress candidate Francis Sardinha, BJP nominee Narendra Sawaikar and Shiv Sena candidate Rakhi Prabhudesai Naik were also among the early voters.

The Aam Aadmi Party's contestants, Pradeep Padgaonkar and Elvis Gomes, who are fighting the elections from North Goa and South Goa seats respectively, also exercised their democratic right.

There are 12 candidates in the fray for the two Lok Sabha constituencies and 18 for the three Assembly seats.

The by-elections in Shiroda and Mandrem were necessitated after their sitting Congress MLAs resigned and joined the ruling BJP.

The Mapusa seat fell vacant following the death of its sitting MLA.