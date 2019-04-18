App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 18, 2019 10:38 AM IST | Source: PTI

Lok Sabha Polls 2019: 13.48% turnout till 9 am in Tamil Nadu

Besides the 38 of the 39 Lok Sabha seats, bypolls to 18 Assembly segments are also underway.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

Tamil Nadu recorded 13.48 percent voting till 9:am on April 18 in 38 Lok Sabha constituencies of the state, where Union minister Pon Radhakrishnan, DMK's Dayanidhi Maran and Kanimozhi and Karti Chidambaram of the Congress are among key contenders.

Besides the 38 of the 39 Lok Sabha seats, bypolls to 18 Assembly segments are also underway.

Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo said polling was peaceful.

Polling stations were teeming with enthusiastic voters even before 7 am when polling began and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami was among the early electors in his native Salem district.

related news

Palaniswami and DMK President MK Stalin waited in queue at Edappadi and Chennai, respectively, for casting their votes.

While senior Congress leader P Chidambaram voted at Kandanur in Sivaganga district, AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran excised his franchise along with his family here.

Top actor Rajinikanth and popular stars Vijay and Ajith Kumar voted in Chennai.

BJP's Tamil Nadu unit chief Tamilisai Soundararjan and actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) president Kamal Haasan also cast their votes here.

Though there were no reports of any untoward incidents anywhere in the state so far, technical glitches delaying the start of polling were reported in a number of booths.

Sahoo said the issues were being addressed to.

Polling has been "very peaceful," he told reporters.

The state's electorate is 5.84 crore (after deducting the 14.26 lakh voters in Vellore). Strong and adequate security arrangements which includes over 160 companies of central police forces and one lakh state police personnel, have been made.

In the run-up to the polls, election authorities had seized over Rs 129 crore cash, gold and other precious metals with a total value of over Rs 284 crore from all over the state.

Tamil Nadu has a total of 67,720 polling stations and 7,780 booths have been categorised as critical and vulnerable where more Central Armed Police Forces personnel, and micro observers were deployed.

Measures like webcasting and videographing of the proceedings are also in place.

As many as 1,50,302 ballot units, 89,160 control units and 94,653 VVPAT which allows the electors to cross check the votes they have cast for seven seconds are available.

Every constituency has one all-women polling station.

While polling will be held between 7 am and 6 pm in 37 constituencies, it has been extended by two hours until 8 pm in Madurai Lok Sabha segment, due to the Chithirai festival, which marks the grand entry of Lord Kallazhagar into the Vaigai river.
First Published on Apr 18, 2019 10:28 am

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

Scoop: After Katrina Kaif is Ranbir Kapoor now planning to move in wit ...

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all hearts in these unseen pic ...

Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul have moved on after the Koffee With Karan c ...

Beyoncé's Grammy-winning 'Lemonade' is officially releasing on all th ...

Kalank Day 1 collection: The Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt film registers o ...

Rangoli Chandel supports Tanushree Dutta, slams Bollywood for mocking ...

IPL 2019: Virat Kohli’s pink turban is breaking the internet for all ...

Tanushree Dutta slams Ajay Devgn: He could quietly replace Alok Nath i ...

Emma Thompson and Jonas Brothers to feature on Saturday Night live

Battle For Tamil Nadu Assembly: Decording The By-Polls

Mercedes-Benz Apologies After China Consumer Complaint Goes Viral: Wat ...

Facebook Testing to Merge News Feed, Stories

Fact vs Fake: Has the Miscreant Behind Notre-Dame Cathedral Blaze Been ...

IPL 2019 | Was Trying to Keep it Simple: Vijay Shankar

Apple Might be Working on Upgraded 4.7-inch iPhone Based on iPhone 8 D ...

Elections 2019: Kumaraswamy Urges Voters To Vote As It Affects Develop ...

Iran Says its Armed Forces Not a Regional Threat, Calls for Unity Agai ...

Mayawati Trains Guns on Adityanath's 'Temple Run' Amid EC Ban, Questio ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Fair polls impossible with Yogi's actions, s ...

Sidhu attacks Modi, says those behind Godhra cannot question him

IMD’s monsoon projections: Can we really predict the unpredictable?

Party hopping once a taboo, now a virtue in western Uttar Pradesh

Mukesh Ambani, Arundhati Katju, Menaka Guruswamy among TIME's list of ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex erases gains, turns negative, Nifty arou ...

RIL shares rise over 2% over Saudi Aramco deal buzz, ahead of Q4 earni ...

SpiceJet rallies 15% along with IndiGo after rival Jet Airways tempora ...

These 45 smallcap stocks rallied 50-195% since October 26; do you own ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: BJP guilty of unleashing I-T raids on politic ...

Madhuri Dixit on Kalank, Total Dhamaal: Actors are more secure about d ...

Lok Sabha polls: How Lucknow's discerning voters chose a prime ministe ...

Jet Airways lenders 'reasonably hopeful' of getting successful bids fo ...

Indonesia votes in its biggest-ever election: 190 million to decide fa ...

Champions League: Tottenham down Manchester City on away goals to reac ...

Travelling without Moving with Himali Singh Soin

Paul Zacharia on A Secret History of Compassion, his relationship with ...

WhatsApp may soon rollout Animated Stickers to the Android, iOS and We ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.