Lok Sabha poll tracker LIVE: YS Jaganmohan Reddy played dirty politics, says Chandrababu Naidu

Apr 01, 2019 07:29 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Rahul Gandhi to contest from Wayanad, Kerala as 2nd LS Seat
Congress-JD(S) to launch joint campaign with mega rally today
Jaitley criticises JD(S), Congress for organising protest against I-T searches
US lawmaker urges USTR to delay GSP decision till Indian elections
Idea for minimum income guarantee came from Modi's '15 lakh promise' ahead of 2014 polls: Rahul Gandhi
#PollTrivia
With 185 eligible candidates in the fray, EC to use ballot papers in Nizamabad Lok Sabha seat in Telangana
Thackeray, Badal to attend Amit Shah's road-show
Bihar mahagathbandhan releases seat-sharing agreement
'TMC is the Trojan horse of BJP in the opposition camp'
PM Modi pitches for development and infrastructure push in J&K
Prime Miniser Narendra Modi addresses a rally in Jammu
BJP-led alliance will sweep Assam: Amit Shah
PM Modi to address 3 rallies today
Shatrughan Sinha likely to join Congress today
Mamata Banerjee to campaign for TDP in Andhra Pradesh
Nishad Party, JP(S) join Mahagathbandhan in UP
BJP veteran Murli Manohar Joshi asked by party not to contest polls
Seat sharing finalised in Maharashtra; Congress to contest from 26 seats, NCP gets 22
BJP releases 2nd list of candidates for LS polls
JD(U) releases second list of candidates for Arunachal Pradesh
Shiv Sena denies Lok Sabha ticket to MP who had slapped Air India official in 2017
Congress' fresh salvo at the BJP ahead of elections
Former Cricketer Gautam Gambhir joins BJP
BJP announces names of 184 candidates from 20 states for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Narendra Modi to contest Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi seat while BJP President Amit Shah will contest from Gandhinagar, Gujarat.
Congress and NC seal an alliance in Jammu and Kashmir
Congress releases 6th list of candidates
YSRCP releases list of candidates
YSRCP's first list announced
Sharad Pawar's grand nephew, Bhujbal's nephew in NCP's second list
NCP announces first candidates list, fields Supriya Sule from Baramati
BJP's first list of candidates for Lok Sabha polls from Karnataka to be finalised on March 16
Manmohan Singh not contesting from Amritsar: Amrinder Singh
Rahul Gandhi promises to reform GST, if elected
TMC to contest some seats in Jharkhand, Assam, Bihar and 10 Assembly seats in Odisha
Patidar leader Hardik Patel joins Congress
Congress leader's son Sujay Vikhe Patil set to join BJP
AAP launches poll campaign with Delhi's full statehood as central theme
Congress Working Committee to meet in Ahmedabad today
CEC to discuss modalities for J&K Assembly elections today
EC tweaks schedule for Tamil Nadu bypolls
If Muslims can work, why can’t they vote: Asaduddin Owaisi
Mahagathbandhan will not have a stable nucleus: Arun Jaitley
EC clarifies on clashing of Ramzan, polling dates
Sharad Pawar not to contest Lok Sabha polls
PM Modi aiming to retain power, Opposition hopes to put up united fight
Model Code of Conduct imposed
Quick glance: Polling phases
‘Largest election exercise’
Talking about no formation of a ‘grand alliance’, N Chandrababu Naidu told ANI: “They may have some political compulsions. Ultimately, people are very clear, they are all anti-Narendra Modi, anti-BJP.”
YS Jaganmohan Reddy played dirty politics, people with us: N Chandrababu Naidu
Speaking to news agency ANI, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu has said that YS Jaganmohan Reddy “played dirty politics.”
“People are with us. We have done so many things in spite of so many problems. We had bifurcation problems, special status was not given, still we were able to do extremely well. Election will be one-sided,” Naidu said.
Rafale was being whipped up for false propaganda, says Nirmala Sitharaman
Pakistan is a habitual law-breaker, uses non-state actors: Defense Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi asks JD(S) and Congress to strive unitedly to defeat PM Modi
He asked the Congress workers and leaders to work for JDS candidates and made a similar appeal to JDS counterparts, emphasising that their main target was to "defeat Modi."
Update: I urge all Congress workers to support the JD(S) wholeheartedly, and I ask the JD(S) workers to help Congress workers, says Rahul Gandhi at a joint Congress-JD(S) rally on the outskirts of Bengaluru.
Took decision for Balakot as 'game' should be played from where terror being controlled: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 31 said he took the decision for the Indian Air Force to conduct Balakot air strikes as he thought that "the game" should be played from where terrorism is being remote-controlled.
Those who are making promises, check their track record. They repeat the same things, but don't do anything. The responsibility of the first-time voter is to recognise such people: PM Modi, referring to Congress' NYAY scheme.
Odisha will surprise India, it will become second Tripura: PM Modi
Our scheme is DBT, Direct Benefit Transfer, their scheme was also DBT, which is Direct Bichaolia (Middlemen) Transfer: PM Modi
The answer to these lies is to respond with truth: PM Modi
Congress' lies are seasonal... their lies are created and changed according to seasons: PM Modi
Mission Shakti has nothing to do with elections... what we have achieved is unique... Only three other nations had this capability to do this before: PM Modi
PM Modi takes a dig at P Chidambaram, says that before 2014, he had said during a budget speech that India should be proud that India is World's 11th largest economy. Today we are on number 6, but I did not beat my drumbeat: PM Modi
PM Modi, in a dig at fugitive Vijay Mallya: Some people are complaining that the jails in India are bad hence they don't want to return... should I give them better jails than the one where Mahatma Gandhi was imprisoned?
Those who have looted this nation, will have to pay back every penny: PM Modi
It is unfortunate that those who are busy abusing Modi are helping Pakistan through their statements: PM Modi
The election is not my priority, nation is: PM Modi
Terrorists struck in Mumbai, Uri... our soldiers are fighting every day with courage and valor. But till when this go on? That was when I decided that we should strike the place from where it is being controlled: PM Modi
The reason why India's voice is heard in the world is not because of Modi, but because of a full majority government: PM Modi
If Modi would have thought about his political future, then he wouldn't have been 'Modi': PM Modi on a question about his decision to carry out the Balakot air strike.
Balakot air strike was not carried out by me, it was carried out by the Armed Forces of this nation: PM Modi
Every person has his or her dreams, and his or her wishes, and that should be the case. But nation should be the top priority: PM Modi
The voter is watching closely, and I am sure that the people of this nation like Chowkidar: PM Modi